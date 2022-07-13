"He taught me so much in the ring" – Released superstar opens up on working with Andrade (Exclusive)

Former NXT Superstar Tino Sabbatelli praised Andrade El Idolo for being a consummate professional in the ring.

El Idolo had a stellar run with WWE. He had an impressive run with the NXT Championship before moving to the main roster. He also won the United States Championship during his stint on Monday Night RAW.

Toni Sabbatelli was in an exclusive interview with Dr. Chris Featherstone on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted podcast this week. He detailed that El Idolo had the makings of a main event star. He revealed that he had learned a lot from the former NXT Champion.

"Individually, Andrade was just unbelievable in the ring. He is just, it's unbelievable, he's so smooth, said Sabbatelli. When he went up to RAW, I thought if he wasn't in every main event, it'd be a mistake and think the language barrier with Vince did a little bit. But when it comes to working that I had the privilege to work with, Andrade was unbelievable. He really was. He taught me so much in the ring." (From 12:57 - 13:22)

Tino Sabbatelli faced Andrade in front of Triple H

During the same interview, 'Sabby' mentioned that he was very nervous during his first match in front Triple H. He recalled facing the former United Champion in that encounter and being afraid that the language barrier might be a problem.

"I remember he was my first match in NXT in front of Triple H. It was a little nerve wracking because he didn't speak great english, right? So it was just like a language barrier. But he was just a constant pro. It was amazing to work with him in the ring." (From 13:23 - 13:38)

While both stars are no longer in WWE, they are still active in the pro wrestling business. Sabbatelli mentioned that he has big plans for the future and will be looking to make an impact in the business.

