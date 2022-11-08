"Tired of The Bloodline" - Twitter explodes after spotting a major detail with The Usos' championships in Survivor Series WarGames poster

Fans have taken to Twitter to point out a major detail from the Survivor Series WarGames poster featuring The Bloodline members Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, Paul Heyman, and Sami Zayn.

As noted by many on social media, the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships are missing. The titles are currently held by Jimmy and Jey, who, interestingly enough, will defend them this Friday against arch-rivals The New Day.

This prompted fans to speculate that The Usos might end up losing their titles in the lead-up to Survivor Series.

Check out the Twitter reactions below:

While a few members of the WWE Universe claimed that this wasn't an official poster, WWE Germany and WWE on BT Sport posted the same from their official handles.

The Usos were in action at WWE Crown Jewel 2022

The Usos successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel. Jimmy and Jey defeated Ridge Holland and Butch of The Brawling Brutes in an incredible match.

Jey headed into the match with an injury to his right arm, but that didn't prevent him and Jimmy from coming out on top, as they hit a top rope version of the 1D to secure the win. A few weeks ago on SmackDown, the two Bloodline members successfully put away The Brawling Brutes in their initial encounter.

On SmackDown before Crown Jewel, The Brutes and The New Day attacked The Bloodline. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods made it clear that they were willing to dethrone their arch-rivals at any cost.

If The Usos are victorious, they will be the longest-reigning WWE Tag Team Champions ever, meaning that they would surpass The New Day’s previous record. History is on the line this Friday as @WWEUsos defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles against The New Day.If The Usos are victorious, they will be the longest-reigning WWE Tag Team Champions ever, meaning that they would surpass The New Day’s previous record. History is on the line this Friday as @WWEUsos defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles against The New Day. If The Usos are victorious, they will be the longest-reigning WWE Tag Team Champions ever, meaning that they would surpass The New Day’s previous record. https://t.co/UDu6ZjapVO

Later at Crown Jewel, Jimmy and Jey once again got involved during Roman Reigns' main event against Logan Paul. The two men made their way out to the ring to attack Logan's imPaulsive podcast crew, Mike Majlak, and George Janko.

However, they were confronted by Jake Paul, who took out the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions by himself. The Problem Child then came face-to-face with Solo Sikoa.

