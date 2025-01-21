"Title vs Career," "Do not retire" - Fans react to Bron Breakker's shocking statement on WWE RAW

Bron Breakker has a monumental task at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, but his recent comment sparked a debate among fans. The wrestling world recently reacted to his shocking statement on this week's RAW, in which he asked Sheamus to retire.

Bron Breakker had a terrific year on WWE's main roster as he moved to Monday Night RAW and captured the Intercontinental Championship twice in a year. However, the rising star has gotten a bit cocky, and he's set to defend his title against Sheamus at Saturday Night's Main Event.

In the recent edition of WWE RAW, Breakker asked The Celtic Warrior to retire from in-ring competition after he failed to capture the workhorse title. This got the fans riled up, and they wanted the four-time World Champion to defeat Bron Breakker to become the Intercontinental Champion this Saturday.

Trending

"Sheamus needs that belt!!!!" one fan wrote.

"Do not retire without winning the IC title 🙏🏻," another fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

"Sheamus winning IC title at Mania would be great," one fan said.

"Sheamus vs Bron should have a WrestleMania dream match for the Intercontinental Championship Match 💯," another fan said.

Expand Tweet

Sheamus wants to become WWE Ultimate Grand Slam Champion before retiring

Sheamus has been in the Stamford-based promotion for over a decade and won multiple championships under Vince McMahon's creative regime. However, The Celtic Warrior has been deprived of a run in the company as the Intercontinental Champion. The former World Champion has come close but hasn't captured the title yet.

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, the veteran stated his goal is to capture the IC Title and become the WWE Ultimate Grand Slam Champion. The Celtic Warrior has many accolades but has never won the Intercontinental Championship in his career.

"Ultimate Grand Slam Champion. It's basically the first one to win everything. It's true King of the Ring as well is in there, Rumble, all the rest of them. Jesus. I was almost one of the longest reigning World Heavyweight Champions too but Big Show messed that up, but I was close. I think I'm like the third longest, whatever. But, yeah, it's been a hell of a ride," Sheamus said. [H/T - CVV]

It will be interesting to see if the veteran can win the Intercontinental Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback