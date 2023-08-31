The seemingly unending reign of Roman Reigns has reached a point where WWE fans are itching to see him dethroned. During the latest episode of Story Time with Dutch Mantell, Gunther's name was brought up as a potential candidate, and the legendary manager was all in for it.

While Roman Reigns has created his legacy of being a modern-day great with a world title reign that has passed the three-year mark, Gunther has been an incredibly dominant champion himself over on the red brand and is days away from becoming the longest reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time.

The Intercontinental titleholder is expected to breeak the record held by the Honky Tonk Man. Instead of booking him in another IC title program, Dutch Mantell felt Gunther was ready to go up against Roman Reigns.

Dutch liked the idea of Reigns and Gunther battling it out in a match with both titles on the line. The wrestling veteran even boldly batted for the Austrian star to defeat the Tribal Chief if the showdown happened.

"Well, I don't know why he couldn't be in the world title picture right now. See, just because you have a title, I'm thinking creatively now; just because he has a title doesn't mean he can't challenge Roman Reigns. I think if he challenges Roman Reigns, title vs. title, I think Gunther will be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns, which nobody is thinking in that direction." [3:58 - 4:34]

Dutch Mantell pitches an exciting idea to involve fans in top WWE storylines

The WWE legend put on the fantasy booker's hat and imagined the scenario after Roman Reigns or Gunther becomes a double champion.

Mantell said WWE should have a rule where a superstar isn't allowed to hold two titles at the same time.

The company often books long tournaments to crown a new champion, but Dutch Mantell would like to see WWE just choose two stars for a championship opportunity. Moreover, Dutch felt the promotion should let the audience vote for the superstars who deserved to win the title.

"And now, the WWE needs to have a rule that you can't hold two titles at the same time, and you put the other one up for two weeks and let the people pick who should be in it and let them go. I don't like these little one-week tournament deals. You've got to pick two guys. Let the people pick it and go by the poll, you know, like they do with America's Got Talent." [4:35 - 5:11]

Dutch even called Gunther a generational talent, similar to Roman Reigns, and you can read more about the veteran's praise right here.

