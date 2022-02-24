×
Create
Notifications

"It's a very dangerous thing to do at this point" - former Tag Team Champion declares he won't face Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar was on WWE RAW this week
Brock Lesnar was on WWE RAW this week
Prityush Haldar
FEATURED WRITER
comments icon
Modified Feb 24, 2022 12:00 AM IST
News

WWE Superstar Titus O'Neil recently declared that he does not fancy challenging Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship in the near future.

Lesnar won the WWE Championship at Elimination Chamber. He eliminated the likes of Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, Riddle and finally Austin Theory to win the title.

Titus was the in-studio guest on this week's episode of WWE's The Bump. He mentioned that Lesnar had a target painted on his back after winning the WWE Championship. Titus was of the opinion that several WWE Superstars would be gunning for The Beast, but he would not be one of them.

Here's what Titus had to say:

"Yeah, there's no question there. A lot of people are going to be gunning for Brock. And you know it's a very dangerous thing to do at this point right now. But there are some people that will be brave enough. I won't be one of them. I'm Global Ambassador right now and that's what I'm going to do." (from 9:06 onwards)

You can watch the full episode here:

Brock Lesnar has a roadblock ahead of WrestleMania

😳 Interesting news from @HeymanHustle...Before @BrockLesnar gets to #WrestleMania 38 as #WWEChampion, he has to defend his title at @TheGarden next Saturday, March 5! #WWERaw https://t.co/W6jNE3bdL5

Titus also spoke about Lesnar's impending duel on Saturday, March 5, at Madison Square Garden.

Nonetheless, March 5 at Madison Square Garden, Brock Lesnar is going to be on a tear versus whoever that opponent is. Like you said, Bobby Lashley is on Concussion Protocol right now. So we all don't know what the status of that matchup may be. But I'm sure that some brave soul will want to be in the Mecca of entertainment, Madison Square Garden, carving a new path," Titus added.

This week on RAW, Paul Heyman informed the WWE Champion that he would face Bobby Lashley at MSG on March 5. Heyman also said that if Lashley does not clear the Concussion Protocol, he will ensure that Lesnar gets a main event worthy opponent.

It will be interesting to see who takes on WWE Champion Brock Lesnar at MSG.

Also Read Article Continues below

While using the quote from this article, please credit WWE's the Bump and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

A WWE Hall of Famer would love to manage Bobby Lashley. More details here.

Edited by Pratik Singh
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी