"It's a very dangerous thing to do at this point" - former Tag Team Champion declares he won't face Brock Lesnar

WWE Superstar Titus O'Neil recently declared that he does not fancy challenging Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship in the near future.

Lesnar won the WWE Championship at Elimination Chamber. He eliminated the likes of Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, Riddle and finally Austin Theory to win the title.

Titus was the in-studio guest on this week's episode of WWE's The Bump. He mentioned that Lesnar had a target painted on his back after winning the WWE Championship. Titus was of the opinion that several WWE Superstars would be gunning for The Beast, but he would not be one of them.

Here's what Titus had to say:

"Yeah, there's no question there. A lot of people are going to be gunning for Brock. And you know it's a very dangerous thing to do at this point right now. But there are some people that will be brave enough. I won't be one of them. I'm Global Ambassador right now and that's what I'm going to do." (from 9:06 onwards)

You can watch the full episode here:

Brock Lesnar has a roadblock ahead of WrestleMania

Titus also spoke about Lesnar's impending duel on Saturday, March 5, at Madison Square Garden.

Nonetheless, March 5 at Madison Square Garden, Brock Lesnar is going to be on a tear versus whoever that opponent is. Like you said, Bobby Lashley is on Concussion Protocol right now. So we all don't know what the status of that matchup may be. But I'm sure that some brave soul will want to be in the Mecca of entertainment, Madison Square Garden, carving a new path," Titus added.

This week on RAW, Paul Heyman informed the WWE Champion that he would face Bobby Lashley at MSG on March 5. Heyman also said that if Lashley does not clear the Concussion Protocol, he will ensure that Lesnar gets a main event worthy opponent.

It will be interesting to see who takes on WWE Champion Brock Lesnar at MSG.

