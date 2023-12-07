Titus O'Neil, Ivar, Megan Morant, and others react after JoJo Offerman appears with WWE star in emotional video

WWE Superstars reacted after a heartwarming video featuring JoJo Offerman was shared. The former announcer also commented on the post herself, while others like Ivar, Titus O'Neil, Megan Morant, etc, have also commented.

The WWE star concerned is Samantha Irvin.

Irvin has become an important part of the promotion as one of the most celebrated announcers in the company right now. Her unique style with each star has given them a personality even with just their entrances.

She visited with JoJo Offerman, who recently suffered the horrific tragedy of losing her partner, Bray Wyatt. Wyatt passed at the young age of only 36. The couple had two children together, Knash and Hyrie Von.

Samantha Irvin recently took to Twitter to share a video of her sitting with JoJo while the former ring announcer sang her heart out in what was an emotional moment.

WWE stars Titus O'Neil, Ivar, and Megan Morant all reacted in the comments of the Twitter and Instagram posts, showering them with love.

The stars only had love for JoJo and Samantha Irvin

WWE announcer Samantha Irvin and JoJo Offerman shared a heartfelt interaction in the comments as well

The two stars appear to be friends and had an emotional interaction in the comments section of the post.

JoJo commented on the post, simply letting Irvin know how much she loved her.

In reply, Irvin just said, "Forever," leaving no doubt as to the wholesome relationship between the two.

The comments from the two stars can be seen here

After Wyatt's passing, the company honored him in shows, and since then, other stars have paid tribute to him in their own ways or even after matches.

Seth Rollins has even made it a habit to have fans bring out the "fireflies" after his matches in the live events, making for a beautiful and heartbreaking tribute.

