Seth Rollins makes heartbreaking request to fans at recent WWE event; is visibly emotional

Seth Rollins had something special in mind for tonight's WWE live event.

Bray Wyatt's tragic passing at only 36 years of age is still fresh in everyone's mind. The star left a crater in the wrestling industry, something no one has recovered from yet.

On August 24, Wyatt passed away due to a heart attack, according to reports. Since then, WWE stars and other wrestlers have been continuously paying tribute to the star.

Tonight, WWE went to Boise, Idaho, for their live event. In the main event of the night, it was none other than Seth Rollins who was putting his World Heavyweight Championship on the line against Shinsuke Nakamura.

While he was able to retain the title, before the match started, he was also attacked by his rival. However, the star took the chance at the event to celebrate Bray Wyatt yet again. He made the request to the fans to bring out the fireflies.

"Get the fireflies going, man!"

Fans complied, making for a beautiful and emotional scene that appeared to get to Rollins as well. While he tried not to be too obvious about it, his face was clearly emotional at the moment as well, seeing the tribute to Wyatt.

Seth Rollins broke down crying for Bray Wyatt before, as well

In an emotional tweet, Rollins posted a video soon after Wyatt's passing where he broke down crying for his friend and was very vulnerable.

In the video, he talked about a phone conversation with Bray after Brodie Lee's passing back in December 2020. There, Wyatt had told Rollins to go hug his daughter.

He ended the video by sending a message to Wyatt, saying that he loved him and that he would see him soon down the road.

It's a heartbreaking time for the wrestling community, and it may take time before everyone recovers from the tragedy.

