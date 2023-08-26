WATCH: Seth Rollins breaks down in tears as he shares heartfelt tribute to Bray Wyatt

Seth Rollins and Bray Wyatt collided several times throughout their WWE careers, first as a part of The Shield vs The Wyatt Family and later when The Fiend took the Universal Championship.

It was no secret that the two men were close outside of the ring, and Rollins noted last year that he would love to work with Wyatt again in the future. Today's news has clearly hit the World Heavyweight Champion hard as he recently posted an emotional video where he tried to speak his mind.

Rollins talked about heading to SmackDown tonight but also revealed that he had a phone call with Wyatt following Brodie Lee's passing back in December 2020. At the end of a tough conversation, Wyatt told him to go hug his daughter. Rollins explained that he would not be leaving to go to SmackDown tonight, as it would mean leaving his family a day early.

Rollins also went on to note that he loved Wyatt and would miss him before signing off saying that he would see him down the road.

WWE are planning a tribute episode of SmackDown for Bray Wyatt

WWE SmackDown is expected to be an emotional affair as the company pays tribute to one of the most loved stars in the history of the business.

Rollins wanted to head to SmackDown so that he could be part of the tributes since it has already been reported that Cody Rhodes and Braun Strowman will be there. Bray Wyatt and Rollins came up through the ranks in the company together and have shared a lot of time both in and out of the ring, which could have led to an interesting tribute from the current Champion.

Everyone here at Sportskeeda would like to offer their condolences to Windham Ritunda's family, his partner Jojo and his children at this difficult time.

