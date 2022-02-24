''It's going to be pretty phenomenal'' - former WWE Tag Team Champion comments on Logan Paul fighting at WrestleMania

WWE Superstar Titus O'Neil recently discussed Logan Paul wrestling at WrestleMania 38.

The YouTube personality made his return to the company as The Miz's surprise partner on Monday. The duo will face off against the former SmackDown Tag Team Champions at WrestleMania 38.

Speaking on this week's WWE The Bump, Titus O'Neil shared his thoughts on the match, stating that it will be phenomenal to see Logan Paul wrestle inside the squared circle:

"Logan is no stranger to WWE, but at the same time, he is no stranger to getting punished in WWE,'' said O'Neil. ''The last time he came, Kevin Owens sent him home packing with a nice little message. It is going to be pretty phenomenal to see our worlds collide once again with a social media presence like Logan." [18:00 to 18:20]

The former 24/7 Champion also spoke about The Miz's match at WrestleMania last year that saw him compete against Bad Bunny in a tag team match.

"It's going to be a moment where you take a guy like The Miz and put him in with someone that's completely from the outside. Last year was Bad Bunny, this year, Logan Paul. I'm anxious to see if Logan can even remotely come close to what Bad Bunny did. If he can, then The Miz definitely gotta be signed up for head coaching opportunities left and right because that guy helped make superstars out of two people who had no prior experience but have huge social media followers outside of the world of professional wrestling," - O'Neil added. [18:50 to 19:30]

Logan Paul was also present at WWE WrestleMania 37

Celebrity cameos are almost as common as title matches at WrestleMania. WWE has used numerous celebrities over the years to promote their biggest event amongst casual viewers and attract new eyes.

The Showcase of the Immortals featured Paul as the special guest of Sami Zayn for his match against Kevin Owens last year. Although the YouTube sensation didn't partake in any in-ring action, he was stunned by KO after the match.

Besides Paul, hip-hop artist Bad Bunny also took part in the event as he teamed up with Damian Priest to take on The Miz and Morrison.

Jackass star Johnny Knoxville is also rumored to be a part of WrestleMania this year and could be seen in action against Sami Zayn as the company looks to push the event.

