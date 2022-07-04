"She deserves a dad" - Titus O'Neil opens up on having to defend daughter against questions

Titus O'Neil has opened up on how he has been questioned about his daughter and how he's been forced to defend her.

The former tag team champion is a global ambassador for WWE. He may not have competed in the ring for a while but has been helping the company in other ways. O'Neil has spent an enormous amount of time representing the company on different fronts, charitable and otherwise. As a result of all his work, he received the Warrior Award in 2020.

In a recent interview with Wrestling Inc's Nick Hausman, Titus O'Neil opened up about adopting his 16-year-old daughter. He went on to say that she was openly gay and he faced questions about his daughter's sexuality.

“I have a daughter who I just adopted. She’s 16-year-old and she’s openly gay. One person asked me, ‘How does it feel to have a gay daughter?’ ‘Well how does it feel to have a straight son, that’s an a****le?’ I’ve known her since she was seven or eight years old. I adopted her because she’s a great human being. She deserves a dad. What her sexual preference is, I’m not there to damn her or demean her for what she chooses to live out.”

Titus O'Neil has seen his family members persecuted for their sexuality before

O'Neil also talked about always being an advocate for the LGBTQ+ community. He confessed that his family members had faced persecution from others because of their sexuality. He went on to add that he doesn't talk to them anymore.

“I have always been an advocate for those in the lesbian and gay community because people in my family were persecuted by my own family members for being gay or lesbian. That I still have a very strong distaste for and haven’t spoken to a lot of them since. We have to take a closer look at being greater human beings and those great human beings have very significant differences, but our differences shouldn’t divide us. Should help us understand from a different perspective."

Currently, Titus O'Neil's work outside the ring keeps him busy. Still, the former 24/7 Champion has said that he was planning on returning to the ring again following rehabilitation for knee surgery.

