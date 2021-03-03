Titus O'Neil relishing WWE's opportunity to host WrestleMania 37 in Tampa, Florida

WWE Superstar and Community Relations Ambassador Titus O’Neil is looking forward to WrestleMania 37 being held in Tampa, Florida. The event will take place on April 10-11 at the home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Raymond James Stadium.

Born in Boynton Beach, Florida, O'Neil has been billed from Tampa, Florida – his current residence – throughout his WWE career. Outside the ring, O’Neil is known for his charity work and community spirit. In 2018, he founded his own organization, The Bullard Family Foundation, which helps empower children and families in the Tampa Bay area and beyond.

With WrestleMania 37 on the horizon, O’Neil cannot wait for the world to see what WWE can produce in Tampa.

“We relish the opportunity to be able to show the world what we have, what we're about, who we are as a community, and that we can party hard. We can put on first-class experiences for sports and entertainment and we try to leave legacies with those experiences.

“We try to spread the wealth by having certain activations that are set up just like we will with WrestleMania to make sure that people that can't make it to the stadium, Raymond James Stadium, that they can actually still feel a part of the WrestleMania week experience in some capacity - whether it's through a community event or through a virtual meet and greet.

“We want to be the antidote to hard times for people. Where they can go and sit in front of your television and escape their world, immerse themselves in the world of WWE for a few hours to be entertained, to be taken on an emotional roller coaster, to be invested in stories and ultimately be able to bring their family together where so many people are not able to do that because of the pandemic.”

O’Neil last competed in a WWE match on the November 9, 2020 episode of WWE RAW. He lost against then-United States Champion and current WWE Champion Bobby Lashley.

WrestleMania 37 match card

Raymond James Stadium also hosted Super Bowl LV in February 2021

Roman Reigns vs. Edge (Universal Championship) and Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair (SmackDown Women’s Championship) have been announced for WrestleMania 37 so far.

The event is also expected to feature Drew McIntyre challenging Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship. However, that match has not yet been confirmed.