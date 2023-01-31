Titus O'Neil reveals who has the potential to "skyrocket" to the top of WWE (Exclusive)

Titus O'Neil was recently a part of the Special Olympics Unified training program along with the likes of Otis and Dana Brooke.

WWE personality Sarah Schreiber was also involved, as were NIL athletes. Titus O'Neil gave some insight into the future of WWE.

For the uninitiated, the NIL program in the college athletics context refers to "Name, Image, and Likeliness" - a way for college athletes to get compensated for brands using their intellectual property rights.

WWE has dubbed its NIL program - "Next in Line" - a way to streamline young college athletes and provide them with WWE contracts.

Speaking to Emily Mae on a Sportskeeda Wrestling Exclusive, Titus O'Neil gave some insight into the NIL athletes and was full of praise for them:

"Obviously, they [NIL athletes] wouldn't have a NIL deal if they didn't measure up. You never know who's going to skyrocket to the top when they get in the doors in NXT, but the potential is there in each and every last one of them.

Obviously, they're great human beings, otherwise, they wouldn't have gotten the opportunity. And just seeing them today, how they engaged with the athletes, how they engaged with the supporters, they definitely have that part down.

We have different phases of development, and that phase, I don't think, will be a very hard transition at all. We look forward to welcoming them to the WWE family past the NIL deal, and when they take that first bump, they'll be officially welcome into the WWE." (3:50-4:41)

"I probably won't help them take their first bump. We've obviously got enough qualified coaches in NXT that will make sure they are safe and make sure they are working extremely hard." (4:43-4:55)

Titus O'Neil revealed who his favorite wrestler in WWE is

Titus O'Neil may not be an active in-ring competitor anymore, but is still in tune with the WWE product - being the company's global ambassador. When asked who his favorite WWE star is, Titus revealed that the lucha legend Rey Mysterio is not only a phenomenal wrestler but a great human being as well:

"My favorite would probably be Rey Mysterio. It was like one of my first few televised matches ever, and it was so fun. He’s so good at what he does. He’s smaller, so you can do a lot of cool stuff with him, throw him around and everything. He’s also a phenomenal human being." [H/T Fightful]

O'Neil would continue his praise, stating that Mysterio is adored by the WWE locker room, as well as his best friend Batista, who he says "thinks the world" of Mysterio.

