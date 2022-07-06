Titus O'Neil comments on former WWE star's recent success in New Japan Pro Wrestling

WWE Superstar Titus O'Neil recently gave his thoughts on his former tag team partner Fred Rosser's (f.k.a Darren Young) recent success in New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Earlier this year, Rosser picked up one of the biggest wins of his career after he defeated Tom Lawlor to become the new Strong Openweight Champion in NJPW.

Speaking to Wrestling Inc, Titus O'Neil spoke about his friendship with Rosser as well as how happy he is to see him doing so well.

"He went from being this guy that didn’t want to really talk in front of the camera to now, being an advocate and being an adversary to so many different causes. I think you know when he came out as being openly gay that kind of gave him the gateway to be the person that he truly is. He’s a wonderful human being, a great competitor in the ring, and even greater person outside of it, so to see his success and for him to be a part of my family away from WWE is very special." H/T Wrestling Inc

Since being released from WWE in 2017, Fred Rosser has established himself as a top performer on the independent circuit, wrestling for both NWA and New Japan.

Could Fred Rosser rejoin Titus O'Neil in WWE?

With all his recent wins, many are wondering if a possible return to WWE is on the cards for Fred Rosser.

During a recent interview on The Comedy Store Wrestling Podcast, Rosser said that he would like to return to WWE someday.

"I would really love to," Fred Rosser said. "I remember when Laurinaitis took over, he called me up and asked me -- he hired me in 2009 -- when he took over for Mark Carrano, he asked me how I was doing. 'I'm doing well, I'm with New Japan.' 'Yeah, I used to work for All Japan.' 'I'm doing well, I'm doing my thing.' I would love to." H/T Sportskeeda

In recent years, WWE has shown they are open to bringing back stars who they have released after the performer has reinvented themselves away from the company. As such, a return for Fred Rosser is not out of the question.

