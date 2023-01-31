Titus O'Neil says he's lucky he didn't lose his life in iconic WWE moment (Exclusive)

Titus O'Neil has had a memorable WWE career, although his impact behind the scenes and his philanthropic work far exceeds anything he has done in the ring. WWE's global ambassador discussed his most iconic WWE moment - the slip seen all around the world and the positive takeaway from it.

It was the Greatest Royal Rumble in 2018 - the beginning of WWE's ten-year deal with Saudi Arabia. While many remember it for Braun Strowman winning the 50-man Royal Rumble match, everyone else remembers it for the iconic moment that saw Titus O'Neil slip underneath the ring while making a rushed entrance.

Emily Mae asked Titus O'Neil about the slip heard around the world, and the Global Ambassador of WWE said that he was fortunate that he didn't lose his life or get hurt. He went on to say that it mirrored his life:

"I tell people all the time - I could easily not be here to talk about it. It was a mistake that happened, and fortunately, I didn't lose my life or get hurt, and I made a lot of impressions on social media. Probably more press than I had prior to that moment, and it really mirrors my life. I fell down and got back up so many times and just the message with that to everybody - you're going to fall down, you're going to slide down, you'll slide into some situations."

He added:

"You'll slide into DMs and sometimes it's not going to work out. But at the end of the day, it's how you get back up, it's how you respond to failure. And I didn't look at it as a failure, I looked at it as an opportunity to show people that you can fall and get back up." [5:15 - 6:03]

You can watch the full video below:

Titus O'Neil predicted Triple H's reign as the head of WWE creative

Titus O'Neil was interviewed by TMZ Sports in the summer of 2022 - not long after Triple H took over as the head of WWE creative. When asked about his what the similarities between The Game and Vince McMahon were, he said that the latter took a lot of chances, as he would expect from Triple H as well. He noted that the difference is that The Game wouldn't forget that NXT is his baby.

Titus added that he felt Triple H would play into the hardcore fanbase as well as those who love sports entertainment:

"I think he will play into the purists of wrestling fans, as well as those who love sports entertainment, combining the best with the best. You can see it with some of the new signees of Logan Paul and Gable Steveson."

Over five months since Triple H took over, it seems like Titus O'Neil got his prediction spot on.

