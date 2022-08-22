"Triple H I'm sure will do the same" - WWE Superstar on the similarities between The Game and Vince McMahon

WWE veteran Titus O'Neil revealed Triple H and Vince McMahon are the same when it comes to taking chances.

RAW, SmackDown, and NXT have been well-received since The Game became Head of Creative. Some of the recent changes can be seen with the promos and numerous returns of superstars. Many people have been talking about the contrast between McMahon and Triple H. However, it looks like McMahon and Levesque's mindset is not that different after all.

On TMZ Sports, O'Neil expressed that the latest NXT expansion proved that The King of Kings is a visionary. He also called the developmental brand his boss' creation.

"Vince [McMahon] took a lot of chances, and Triple H, I'm sure, will do the same. Just not forget that NXT was his baby. That's his creation. Imagine what he's gonna do with the keys to the castle."

Triple H @TripleH

Excited for this week of Thanks for all the birthday wishes and messages. Spent the day with the team looking for the future of @WWE Excited for this week of #WWETryouts … the future is bright! @WWE Recruit Thanks for all the birthday wishes and messages. Spent the day with the team looking for the future of @WWE! Excited for this week of #WWETryouts … the future is bright! @WWERecruit https://t.co/2DsIHTgpzH

Another D-Generation X member who received a new position in the company was Shawn Michaels. Following the NXT news, the promotion released a statement that read The Hall of Famer is now labeled as the Vice President of Talent Development Creative.

What does Titus O' Neil think about Triple H's vision for WWE?

As a longtime performer of the sport, it's no wonder why it was easy for The Game to earn praise from fans and professionals over the new product.

In the same interview, the 45-year-old shared that Triple H's plans for the company involved combining sports entertainment and wrestling. For example, he named Logan Paul and Gable Stevenson being included in WWE.

"I think he will play into the purists of wrestling fans, as well as those who love sports entertainment, combining the best with the best. You can see it with some of the new signees of Logan Paul and Gable Steveson."

For now, it looks like The King of Kings is heading down the right path when it comes to backstage affairs for WWE.

