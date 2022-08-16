Triple H receives feedback from WWE Hall of Famer about recent RAW episode

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash praised Triple H for the recent RAW episode.

Ever since it was announced that The Game would become the new Head of Creative following Vince McMahon's retirement, visible changes have occurred across the three brands.

After the August 15 episode of RAW, Kevin Nash complimented the matches it produced. He then joked that "This HHH guy" has a great grasp when it comes to wrestling.

"RAW produces again. Drew/KO. Lashley/A.J and Theory/Ziggler P.P.V worthy matches. Little things where guys are holding onto the ropes on the apron keep the action going and intensity high. This HHH guy seems to have a incredible grasp on this WRESTLING GAME. Keep bringing it!"

The recent Monday show mainly garnered attention from the segment between Kevin Owens and Drew McIntyre. The show also featured a United States Championship match between AJ Styles and Bobby Lashley, and a singles match between Theory and Dolph Ziggler.

What did fans think about the recent episodes of WWE RAW?

Ever since the promotion was placed under the new management, returns have become a common occurrence. However, it looks like fans have noticed a lot more changes.

Many fans agreed with Nash's tweet and noted that the show was becoming more enjoyable. They also added that the superstars have become more comfortable when delivering their promos:

Daniel Hutchison @DanielH18059731 @RealKevinNash The promos feel more fluid and the guys and girls feel more comfortable talking @RealKevinNash The promos feel more fluid and the guys and girls feel more comfortable talking

iown @iown98 @RealKevinNash At first I thought it was my mind playing tricks on me but it definitely feels different, more enjoyable and watchable start to finish. @RealKevinNash At first I thought it was my mind playing tricks on me but it definitely feels different, more enjoyable and watchable start to finish.

Meanwhile, others revealed that they haven't watched the show in a while. However, it seems like their interest is returning:

Aaron Gershoff @ajg6882 @RealKevinNash I haven't watched wrestling in a few years. HHH at the helm of WWE is piquing my interest. @RealKevinNash I haven't watched wrestling in a few years. HHH at the helm of WWE is piquing my interest.

GRAVITY 08.09.22 @NickyJames @RealKevinNash This was my first raw since June 2020 and it was a step in the right direction for sure. Drew/Owen's put on a clinic! @RealKevinNash This was my first raw since June 2020 and it was a step in the right direction for sure. Drew/Owen's put on a clinic!

Finally, some fans analyzed the way The King of Kings ran the show. They said that he was able to apply his experience and that he trusted the wrestlers. Fans also added that they breathed a sigh of relief when Triple H took over RAW:

SomeFatGuy @Moobist @RealKevinNash I think, as fans, a lot of us let out a collective sigh of relief when it was announced HHH would be taking over for RAW. What he did with NXT was absolutely amazing. To me, he's long had a legacy of knowing how to build others up and make them look good. @RealKevinNash I think, as fans, a lot of us let out a collective sigh of relief when it was announced HHH would be taking over for RAW. What he did with NXT was absolutely amazing. To me, he's long had a legacy of knowing how to build others up and make them look good.

sendo @sendokicks23 @RealKevinNash for him I feel like he just trust the talent to wrestle in a high level so that will never be a problem for him his days controlling nxt prove that his next step for some is creating personas for each talent to get more over wwe to me just needed to get back to basics @RealKevinNash for him I feel like he just trust the talent to wrestle in a high level so that will never be a problem for him his days controlling nxt prove that his next step for some is creating personas for each talent to get more over wwe to me just needed to get back to basics

Gregor Tennant @GTDiego04 @RealKevinNash The mind of @TripleH is made for wrestling, it always has been as he has applied himself throughout his career. Some have said he is selfish in his think during his career but its what was best for business as a whole. Now all the men & women at @WWE benefit. #Legend @RealKevinNash The mind of @TripleH is made for wrestling, it always has been as he has applied himself throughout his career. Some have said he is selfish in his think during his career but its what was best for business as a whole. Now all the men & women at @WWE benefit. #Legend

For now, it seems Triple H is doing a good job by not just impressing fans, but wrestling legends as well.

What do you think about WWE shows so far? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

