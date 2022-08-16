Triple H receives feedback from WWE Hall of Famer about recent RAW episode

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash praised Triple H for the recent RAW episode.
Ever since it was announced that The Game would become the new Head of Creative following Vince McMahon's retirement, visible changes have occurred across the three brands.
After the August 15 episode of RAW, Kevin Nash complimented the matches it produced. He then joked that "This HHH guy" has a great grasp when it comes to wrestling.
"RAW produces again. Drew/KO. Lashley/A.J and Theory/Ziggler P.P.V worthy matches. Little things where guys are holding onto the ropes on the apron keep the action going and intensity high. This HHH guy seems to have a incredible grasp on this WRESTLING GAME. Keep bringing it!"
The recent Monday show mainly garnered attention from the segment between Kevin Owens and Drew McIntyre. The show also featured a United States Championship match between AJ Styles and Bobby Lashley, and a singles match between Theory and Dolph Ziggler.
What did fans think about the recent episodes of WWE RAW?
Ever since the promotion was placed under the new management, returns have become a common occurrence. However, it looks like fans have noticed a lot more changes.
Many fans agreed with Nash's tweet and noted that the show was becoming more enjoyable. They also added that the superstars have become more comfortable when delivering their promos:
Meanwhile, others revealed that they haven't watched the show in a while. However, it seems like their interest is returning:
Finally, some fans analyzed the way The King of Kings ran the show. They said that he was able to apply his experience and that he trusted the wrestlers. Fans also added that they breathed a sigh of relief when Triple H took over RAW:
For now, it seems Triple H is doing a good job by not just impressing fans, but wrestling legends as well.
What do you think about WWE shows so far? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.
The Judgment Day vs. The Bloodline? We asked Damian Priest if this could happen. More details here.