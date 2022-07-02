Former WWE star TJ Wilson (f.k.a. Tyson Kidd) praises wrestler available for bookings

Former WWE Superstar and current producer TJ Wilson (f.k.a. Tyson Kidd) recently praised his trainee Michael Richard Blais on social media.

Blais is a 32-year-old Canadian wrestler who is currently looking to get booked by promotions. He has 16 years of professional wrestling experience and has been given the nicknames 'God's Gift To Wrestling' and 'The BoyWonder.' His Twitter bio points out that he was trained by TJ Wilson and is 'Better Than The Best.'

TJ Wilson responded to a tweet vouching for Blais and heaped a ton of praise on his student.

"I'll put my word on this guy for the next 3-4 lifetimes. He'll [Michael Richard Blais] never let me down," Wilson wrote.

Michael Richard Blais responded and thanked TJ and claimed that he couldn't do any of this without him.

Michael Richard Blais @GodsGiftMRB you set me up for everything. I don't do any of this without you. @TJWilson Thank youyou set me up for everything. I don't do any of this without you. @TJWilson Thank you🙏 you set me up for everything. I don't do any of this without you.

What is TJ Wilson's current role in WWE?

After a decade-long run in the independent wrestling scene, TJ wrestled as Tyson Kidd in WWE for several years. Wilson made his main roster debut on an episode of WWE's version of ECW in 2009. He was managed by his wife and WWE SmackDown Superstar Natalya.

He became a tag team champion as part of The Hart Dynasty team alongside David Hart Smith before returning to NXT in 2011. He later returned to the main roster and teamed up with former WWE Superstar Cesaro in 2014-2015. The team competed in the first-ever Tag Team Elimination Chamber match, which unfortunately was Wilson's final televised match.

In June 2015, he was forced to retire from in-ring competition after suffering a severe spinal cord injury while receiving a Muscle Buster from Samoa Joe. He was hired two years later as a full-time producer, officially ending his wrestling career.

Since his retirement, Wilson has made a massive impact in WWE by producing women's matches. Natalya sat down with Ryan Satin on the Out of Character podcast last year and stated that TJ produced every single women's match at WrestleMania 37.

"There’s nothing in his career that has been as special as producing every single Woman’s match at WrestleMania. They were all produced by TJ. 18 women were produced by TJ, which is a huge percentage of the show. TJ wanted the challenge. He took on the challenge,” Natalya said. [H/T WrestlingInc]

TJ Wilson recently sent out a message to Matt Cardona (f.k.a Zack Ryder in WWE) as he recovers from an injury, and you can check that out here.

