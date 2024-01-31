TKO could end up pulling out of WWE purchase due to Vince McMahon allegations, according to lawyer (Exclusive)

A notable lawyer thinks there is a chance TKO Group Holdings could pull out of the deal with WWE regarding the latter's purchase owing to the allegations against Vince McMahon.

The former WWE CEO was recently accused of sex trafficking by Janel Grant, an ex-employee of the Stamford-based promotion. The accusations were quite explicit, leading to many questions regarding the future of McMahon and TKO.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, lawyer Dmitriy Shakhnevich explained that TKO itself will likely not be caught in the crossfire if the case proceeds further and ends up in court.

"Generally in terms of vicarious liability, even if TKO was the owner at the time of the conduct, generally vicarious liability meaning one party being liable for the conduct of another, doesn't pass with what they call intentional conduct. This is intentional conduct... It really depends on the nuances of the relationship between TKO and the prior owners." [16:16 onwards]

He further talked about whether the new company could back out of the purchase that brought WWE and UFC parent company Endeavor under the TKO banner.

"You know it's possible that can happen. But really in my experience, that tends to be more of a business decision, not a legal decision. I don't know if the sale can be pulled back, but they will have to make that determination as the case moves forward." [18:48 onwards]

For the time being, there is nothing to do but wait and see how things turn out in the coming weeks.

