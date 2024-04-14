TKO firing Triple H despite hyping the new "Paul Levesque Era" during WWE WrestleMania weekend is possible, says veteran

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo wondered if TKO Group Holdings, Inc. would fire Triple H despite "propping him up" during WWE WrestleMania XL weekend.

The Game assumed the position of Chief Content Officer in 2022 following Vince McMahon's initial retirement. Nevertheless, the former WWE Chairman reportedly continued to interfere in the creative process until he left again earlier this year, amid being sued by a former employee for alleged sexual assault and sex trafficking.

Over the WrestleMania XL weekend, several WWE Superstars, including Paul Heyman, praised the so-called "Paul Levesque Era." Triple H's wife, Stephanie McMahon, also returned to kickoff Night Two of the Show of Shows, claiming it was the WrestleMania she was most proud of because it was the first of her husband's era.

Former WWE Head Writer Vince Russo previously predicted the departure of Triple H from the company. However, he recently stated on The Brand podcast that he has become confused after The Game was propped up during the WrestleMania weekend. Meanwhile, he wondered if that was only a step towards "tearing down" Vince McMahon's son-in-law.

"I made that statement and I said, bro, I'm convinced Triple H is gonna be gone. Now, Stevie [Richards], we go through an entire weekend of propping this guy up, putting this guy on a pedestal, putting this guy over. Bro, what is the one thing that Stevie and Bin [Hamin] has taught us on these shows for all these years? Do we not prop people up only to tear them down? Stevie, are they giving Triple H his last and final fruits before he gets phased out or is this really the guy, the kingpin, and the head of everything, running the entire company like Vince McMahon just, you know, did for 40 years? What is it?" Russo said. [2:04 - 3:10]

Will The Rock punish Shawn Michaels and Triple H in WWE?

Earlier in their careers, The Rock had real-life heat with Shawn Michaels and Triple H. While The Game is now in charge of the company's creative process, Shawn Michaels is in charge of NXT. Earlier this year, The Final Boss returned to become their boss as he joined TKO's board of directors.

Although it seems that The Rock has buried the hatchet with Triple H, wrestling veteran Stevie Richards wondered on The Brand podcast if he would punish The Game and The Heartbreak Kid for their actions towards him during his early days in the company.

"There is obviously a problem. I don't think Rock is doing what I'm trying to do and practice stoicism to try to let go of all that stuff. But he's, and those guys I'm sure to some extent still exhibit the same traits that graded Rocky so bad back in the day. And then my question to you, going back to that is: Does Rocky relegate Hunter and Shawn to NXT? Does Rocky get rid of everybody and put his own Hollywood people, as Bin would suggest, into NXT to make them actors? Or do you get rid of NXT all together?" Richards said.

Vince Russo then pointed out that The Rock wrote Michaels' character out of his show, "Young Rock," which indicates he still dislikes The Heartbreak Kid. Meanwhile, he claimed Triple H was "guilty by association" with Michaels during their real-life feud with The Final Boss nearly three decades ago.

Do you think Triple H's job is safe after the success of WWE WrestleMania XL? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

Please credit The Brand and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use the above transcription.

We found a missing AEW star RIGHT HERE.