How did Stephanie McMahon subtly take a shot at Vince McMahon at WrestleMania 40?

Stephanie McMahon kicked off Night Two of WrestleMania 40. It was quite a surprise for the WWE Universe since she hadn't made such a public appearance on WWE television for quite some time. The only other time fans saw her on WWE programming was at the Hall of Fame ceremony last Friday.

As she walked up to the ring, fans started cheering but there was the lingering thought of whether or not she'd mention Vince McMahon. While she didn't mention her father by name, it does seem like she took a subtle shot at the former Chairman while kicking off Night Two of WrestleMania 40.

Stephanie McMahon has been a part of WrestleMania ever since the iconic event's inception. She has witnessed all the great matches, twists, turns, surprises, and shocks that Vince brought forth during the previous editions.

However, during her Night Two kick-off speech, she mentioned that WrestleMania 40 is the event she is "most proud of" and her favorite since it's the first one of the "Paul Levesque Era".

Given that it's the first WrestleMania without Vince McMahon being associated with WWE in any shape or form, it feels like quite a shot taken at Vince McMahon, as subtle as it might have been.

Paul Heyman had an interesting claim about Stephanie McMahon during the Hall of Fame Ceremony

Paul Heyman was the first WWE figure to be inducted into the Hall of Fame Class of 2024. During his speech, he mentioned both Stephanie McMahon and Paul Levesque.

While he claimed that he will "forever be a Paul Levesque guy", he also had a hilarious quip in store for The Billion Dollar Princess. The Wise Man joked by saying she married the "wrong Paul".

"I think after all these years, it's time for Stephanie to admit that she married the wrong Paul," said Heyman.

Apart from The Game and Stephanie, Paul Heyman also mentioned Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, The Undertaker, and even ECW's bankruptcy in 2001 in his speech.

