TKO is not impressed by Triple H as WWE's CCO and will replace him with major legend, says veteran; if the legend agrees

WWE has been on a hot streak lately, with Triple H in charge of the company's creative team. However, wrestling veteran Vince Russo believes that the TKO group is not impressed with The Game and could end up replacing him with The Rock.

The Rock joined the TKO board of directors last year. The Final Boss seemingly has a lot of say in the creative decisions and even has his writer, Brian Gewirtz.

Vince Russo has previously noted that he does not see Hunter being the head of the WWE creative for a long time. The veteran doubled down on his stance during the recent episode of the Coach and Bro Show, noting that if The Rock decides to stay with the company, TKO will appoint him as the CCO:

"WWE is no longer a wrestling company, it’s an entertainment company. It is run by entertainment people who are above Triple H. Those entertainment people are not impressed by wrestlers. In other words, they are not impressed by Triple H. If we can have The Rock running this company, they don’t look at The Rock as a wrestler, they look at him as a mega mega mega star. If we can have The Rock running this company, the Rock is going to run this company." [From 35:32 to 36:25]

Russo continued:

"The future of that company depends on The Rock and what The Rock wants to do. I believe that with all my heart. This has nothing to do with Triple H, this has to do with The Rock and his career in Hollywood and what he wants to do. There’s no question in my mind that they don’t want him to be the guy heading that company." [From 38:35 to 39:01]

Triple H has faced backlash for his booking of the recent WWE shows

The Game took over the keys to the WWE creative department in July 2022 after Vince McMahon had to step down from the position amid allegations of sexual misconduct.

While Hunter's regime has been a breath of fresh air, many have called him out for a poor build up to WrestleMania 41.

Triple H has more notably been called out for the poor booking of the world title feuds. However, there are still three weeks for the show, and a lot can change in that time.

Please credit the original source with an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from the article!

