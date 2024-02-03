TKO must divorce any relationship with Vince McMahon ASAP, legendary journalist says (Exclusive)

Former WWE employee Janel Grant recently alleged in a 67-page lawsuit that Vince McMahon sexually assaulted and trafficked her between 2019 and 2022. Although no allegations have been proven, Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter believes WWE's parent company, TKO, must distance itself from the 78-year-old.

McMahon ran WWE for 40 years before initially announcing his retirement in 2022. He returned in early 2023 to oversee the sale of the company to Endeavor. Since then, Endeavor has merged UFC and WWE to form TKO Group Holdings, Inc.

Apter appeared on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine with Mac Davis and Teddy Long. The legendary journalist thinks Grant's claims, which included allegations against former WWE executive John Laurinaitis, left TKO with little choice:

"The new company, TKO, must divorce any relationship with him ASAP. These are the allegations. Nothing's proven at this point, but just the fact that this came out and how despicable and horrid the allegations are, TKO has to get away from this completely, from Vince and possibly anyone else. I believe they've named John Laurinaitis in this situation, and there possibly is more to come, so it's a horrible situation." [3:02 – 3:47]

McMahon immediately denied Grant's allegations, claiming the lawsuit was "replete with lies." He later resigned as a TKO board member "out of respect" for the organization.

Bill Apter feels bad for Vince McMahon's family

According to Janel Grant's lawsuit, Vince McMahon told her that Linda McMahon is "his ex" and "long gone." He also allegedly said his marriage to Linda "is an arrangement on paper for business purposes."

When the lawsuit details emerged, Bill Apter thought about Linda and Vince's children, Shane and Stephanie, and the impact this could have on their grandchildren:

"The first thing that crossed my mind was the family of Vince McMahon. His daughter Stephanie has got daughters. His son Shane has got a family. [Vince has got] all these grandchildren going up to Google and seeing what the heck's happening with grandpa. Absolutely horrible. If this all did take place, I'm glad that he resigned, which was the right thing for him to do of course." [From 03:47 – 04:23]

Apter also revealed what a source told him about Vince McMahon's strained relationship with his son Shane.

