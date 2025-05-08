TKO needs to take action against Triple H and two major names, says ex-WWE writer, for a crucial reason

Triple H was given the creative duties of WWE under TKO's leadership when Vince McMahon cut ties due to controversy and legal battles outside the promotion. Meanwhile, Vince Russo says the company must take action against Hunter, Shawn Michaels, and Road Dogg for a major reason.

It's a known fact that The Kliq have been friends for decades, and the likes of Shawn Michaels and Road Dogg are good friends with Triple H, who's currently running the ship as the Chief Content Officer in the Stamford-based promotion. However, Vince Russo made a crucial point following the recent releases.

Speaking on Vince Russo's The Brand, the former WWE writer questioned creative teams and the authority figures like Triple H and Shawn Michaels on how they didn't see that the talent couldn't get over and wasted thousands of dollars before letting them go.

"I'm just asking myself, why is it that I can see this immediately, but it's taking them [Triple H, Shawn Michaels, and the creative teams] years and years and years and thousands of dollars invested in this talent until they finally figured out that they aren't ever getting over and we need to cut them. My thing is this, bro: when is somebody going to be held accountable? Do you know how many misses there have been through that NXT system?" Russo said. (From 00:48 to 01:20)

Russo said he wants TKO to take action for the poor decisions and many misses of NXT. Moreover, he said that Michaels and Dogg got their spot due to The Game, and the company must throw the red flag on that kind of favoritism.

"Bro, I know Shawn [Michaels] and Hunter [Triple H] are buddies, and that's why Shawn's in the spot. I know Triple H and Road Dogg are buddies, and that's why Road Dogg is a head writer. I understand all that. Bro, when does TKO throw the red flag on that bull***t?" Russo said. (From 01:56 to 02:13)

Veteran calls out Triple H's booking of major WWE name

Last month, Becky Lynch returned and targeted Lyra Valkyria on the red brand. Speaking on K100 with Konnan and Disco Inferno, the WCW veteran discussed WWE's booking of the inaugural Women's Champion and pointed out some of her flaws as a performer.

"Some of it is on her too; she doesn't have charisma. What is her gimmick? She's a good wrestler. Everybody is a good wrestler there. I'm not a fan of hers because creatively they've done nothing with her, and she has no charisma, and her promos are average," Konnan said.

It'll be interesting to see if Valkyria leaves WWE Backlash 2025 with her title against Becky Lynch.

