TKO reacts to Seth Rollins getting ambushed on WWE RAW by popular superstar after his win over Penta

Seth Rollins was victorious over Penta on this week's WWE RAW. The show closed out with Rollins being taken out by LA Knight.

Seth Rollins and LA Knight will cross paths at Saturday Night's Main Event in a singles match. Their issues began at the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event after Rollins' stablemates, Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker, played a crucial role in making sure that The Megastar didn't walk out with the Money in the Bank briefcase.

On Instagram, TKO's official account commented with a fire emoji on a reel posted by WWE, reacting to Knight's ambush on Rollins after the latter's win over Penta in the main event.

Check out TKO's comment on WWE's post on Instagram:

Post-Money in the Bank 2025, Knight was briefly taken out by Reed and Breakker and was also absent from the Night of Champions Premium Live Event. Rollins' interference during the Undisputed WWE Championship match between John Cena and CM Punk was countered by Penta and Sami Zayn, but The Megastar was nowhere to be seen in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Instead, the former United States Champion ambushed his arch-rival on RAW after Rollins escaped from Punk, eventually setting up a singles match between them at Saturday Night's Main Event.

