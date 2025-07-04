TKO would replace Triple H as WWE CCO with a major name in a heartbeat, says veteran

Triple H has been operating as the head of WWE's creative team for nearly three years. However, wrestling veteran Vince Russo believes the promotion's parent company, TKO, would replace the Game with The Rock in a heartbeat if the opportunity presents itself.

Ad

The Rock has been involved in WWE creative decisions in the last couple of years. It was recently reported that the Final Boss wanted Cody Rhodes to turn heel at Elimination Chamber, but Hunter & Co. rejected the idea. The Hollywood star has largely stayed off the wrestling radar since then and did not even appear at WrestleMania 41.

With speculations of The Game and The Rock being at odds, Vince Russo believes that TKO would prefer the latter. The wrestling veteran noted the following on The Coach and Bro Show:

Ad

Trending

"I don’t believe for a second that TKO is favoring Triple H. I don't believe that for a second. I believe that right now, Rock is doing other things and he’s busy with his movie schedule, and who knows what’s going on. If TKO had a choice, I think they would have Rock over Triple Hnin a heartbeat. So, I don’t think TKO is favoring Triple H in any way, shape, or form." [From 29:36 to 30:10]

Ad

Did Goldberg ruin Bray Wyatt's career? - Watch Now!

Ad

Vince Russo believes Triple H will soon be ousted as the WWE CCO

Triple H took over WWE's creative department in 2022 after his father-in-law, Vince McMahon, had to step down from the position amid allegations of sexual misconduct.

While the Game has been given complete control of the booking by TKO, Vince Russo believes it's only a matter of time before they hand the position to The Rock:

Ad

I keep saying this over and over and over and over and over again. Eventually, they [TKO] are not going to need Triple H. And, as soon as The Rock feels like he wants to take over, Rock is taking over. Rock is Hollywood. Rock is entertainment. Rock is buddies with these guys. Rock has known Ari Emanuel for years and years and years, and the more and more and more they become an entertainment conglomerate, the more and more and more the wrestling goes away. And that’s why I honestly believe, without a shadow of a doubt, Hunter’s time is sooner than many people think."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Rock has not been seen in WWE since Elimination Chamber 2025, where he joined forces with John Cena. He later noted that the TKO group called upon him to move tickets for the premium live event. However, his sudden disappearance has led many to question whether there are issues between him and WWE.

Please credit the original source with an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use any quotes from the article!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vivek Sharma Vivek is a part of the combat sports division at Sportskeeda Wrestling. An engineering graduate, he joined the division three years ago because of his passion for pro wrestling. A fan since childhood, Vivek recalls the first show he watched was WrestleMania 21 where John Cena won the WWE Championship.



Despite being a part of the WWE team, Vivek's favorite wrestlers are Adam 'Hangman' Page and Darby Allin from AEW. Hangman's storyline with Kenny Omega and the Elite was one of the reasons he started watching AEW and he feels the star's rise to the top resonates with many. Darby's unparalleled passion for the business makes him his second favorite.



He strictly adheres to Sportskeeda's ethical standards and conducts thorough research before writing on any topic. Apart from working for Sportskeeda, Vivek is also a finance student. He loves to follow the stock and crypto world, studying the market in his free time. Know More

One wrong move ended Big E's career - Watch Here!