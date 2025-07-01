Triple H's WWE run is coming to an end as TKO found his replacement, says expert

Triple H has been at the helm of WWE's creative team for the last few years. But ever since TKO took over the Stamford-based promotion, speculation has been running rampant about a potential power struggle behind the scenes.

Ad

A wrestling expert believes Triple H's time with the company is coming to an end sooner rather than later. Speaking on LIVE Fan Interactive Interview with Hannibal, former WWE head writer Vince Russo discussed how the entire complexion of the business had changed under TKO, citing the upcoming WWE: Unreal docuseries as an example.

"With Vince McMahon, it was the wrestling business, and it was the families, and it was kayfabe. It's not the wrestling business to TKO, man. And that’s why you are seeing these changes."

Ad

Trending

Russo felt it was only a matter of time before TKO replaced Triple H with The Rock.

One wrong move ruined his entire WWE career - Watch Now!

"And that’s why bro, I keep saying this over and over and over and over and over again. Eventually, they [TKO] are not going to need Triple H. And, as soon as The Rock feels like he wants to take over, Rock is taking over. Rock is Hollywood. Rock is entertainment. Rock is buddies with these guys. Rock has known Ari Emanuel for years and years and years, and the more and more and more they become an entertainment conglomerate, the more and more and more the wrestling goes away. And that’s why I honestly believe, without a shadow of a doubt, Triple H’s time is sooner than many people think."

Ad

You can check out the full conversation below.

Ad

Vince Russo unhappy with Triple H over WWE: Unreal documentary

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo criticized The Game for being the narrator of the upcoming documentary. He said Triple H should have let someone like Karrion Kross play the role.

"Have you heard who the narrator of this show is, bro? Triple H. I'm like, are you kidding me? This is like a rib with Triple H. You [have] got 80,000 people on the roster doing nothing. You, who are supposed to be doing everything, bro, I don't get it. Kross would have been great at doing [it]. Triple H? I'm like, bro, don't you have a show to write?"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Regardless, Triple H will now shift his focus to SummerSlam, which will take place at MetLife Stadium next month.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sidharth Sachdeva Sidharth Sachdeva is an up-and-coming journalist from Chandigarh, India, and has been contributing as a full-time News/feature writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since joining in early 2021.



He has played a pivotal role in building the website's All Elite Wrestling (AEW) section from the ground up.



In late 2021, Sidharth assumed the role of an Assistant Content Manager and soon became the content head of his team.



He has also interviewed former WWE Superstar Satender Dagar, better known to the wrestling world as Jeet Rama.



Aside from pro wrestling, Sidharth is an avid Football and Cricket fan. Outside of his field, he is a former Table Tennis player and loves to keep his passion alive in his leisure time.



Contact - [email protected] Know More

A top WWE star is missing in action