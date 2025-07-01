"Don’t you have a show to write?" - Triple H gets called out by former WWE head writer (Exclusive)

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H has a lot on his plate. Since taking over creative control of the main roster from Vince McMahon, The Game's responsibilities have grown further and further. He also plays a key role in developing the company's global strategy.

Ad

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently called out the Hall of Famer regarding his responsibilities as an executive. The company has announced a new documentary that is due to premiere on Netflix this summer, titled WWE: Unreal, and Triple H will be the narrator for the show.

Addressing the matter on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo said he was puzzled about Triple H's decision to be the narrator for the documentary amid his busy schedule. He highlighted The Game's responsibilities as the main roster's creative head before claiming that Karrion Kross would've been a much better alternative to become the narrator.

Ad

Trending

"Have you heard who the narrator of this show is bro? Triple H. I'm like are you kidding me? This is like a rib with Triple H, you got 80,000 people on the roster doing nothing. You, who are supposed to be doing everything, bro I don't get it. Kross would have been great at doing [it]. Triple H? I'm like bro don't you have a show to write," Russo said [From 1:02:47 onwards]

Ad

One wrong move ruined his entire WWE career - Watch Now!

Ad

WWE recently announced that the new show will be available on Netflix starting July 29, 2025. The documentary will offer an insight to fans on how the creative process works behind the scenes. The announcement of the documentary has been met with mixed reactions till now, with some even criticizing the move.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Faiz Ahmed Faiz is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BBA graduate who is passionate about sports and wants to make a career in that field. This passion led to a postgraduate degree in Journalism, which helped him pivot into becoming a sports writer. When writing, he puts the utmost importance on accuracy and thorough research.



Faiz has six years of work experience across four companies. He started his career with Zomato and then moved to Amazon. He shifted to becoming a football writer at TV9 Digital and is now with Sportskeeda. He covered the Wrestling Xtreme Mania event in Gurgaon in 2025, where he had the opportunity to interview Raj The Maharaja, fka Jinder Mahal. At the same event, he also got quick interviews with former WWE Superstar Dijak and Japanese Joshi legend Emi Sakura.



When it comes to his favourite wrestlers, Faiz has two names in mind. He loved to watch Triple H before the current WWE CCO retired, and he is a huge fan of Roman Reigns. Being a loyal fan since the Tribal Chief's SHIELD days, Faiz credits Roman's mic skills and unmatched in-ring storytelling for his mega success. When he was young, one in-ring story left a lasting impression on his mind and eventually got him hooked on WWE. That match was Shawn Michaels vs. Ric Flair at WrestleMania 24. Apart from that, he is also a fan of RAW.



When Faiz is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to keep up with other sports. He is an avid cricket and football fan, a huge gamer, and loves playing some RPGs on the PlayStation. Know More

A top WWE star is missing in action