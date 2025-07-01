"Don’t you have a show to write?" - Triple H gets called out by former WWE head writer (Exclusive)

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H has a lot on his plate. Since taking over creative control of the main roster from Vince McMahon, The Game's responsibilities have grown further and further. He also plays a key role in developing the company's global strategy.
Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently called out the Hall of Famer regarding his responsibilities as an executive. The company has announced a new documentary that is due to premiere on Netflix this summer, titled WWE: Unreal, and Triple H will be the narrator for the show.
Addressing the matter on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo said he was puzzled about Triple H's decision to be the narrator for the documentary amid his busy schedule. He highlighted The Game's responsibilities as the main roster's creative head before claiming that Karrion Kross would've been a much better alternative to become the narrator.
"Have you heard who the narrator of this show is bro? Triple H. I'm like are you kidding me? This is like a rib with Triple H, you got 80,000 people on the roster doing nothing. You, who are supposed to be doing everything, bro I don't get it. Kross would have been great at doing [it]. Triple H? I'm like bro don't you have a show to write," Russo said [From 1:02:47 onwards]
One wrong move ruined his entire WWE career - Watch Now!
WWE recently announced that the new show will be available on Netflix starting July 29, 2025. The documentary will offer an insight to fans on how the creative process works behind the scenes. The announcement of the documentary has been met with mixed reactions till now, with some even criticizing the move.
Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.
A top WWE star is missing in action