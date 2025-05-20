"You're going to look like a bunch of idiots" - Vince Russo doesn't hold back on WWE's Unreal documentary

WWE's latest upcoming Docuseries, Unreal, has been making a lot of noise as we edge closer to its release. The series offers fans insight into what goes on behind the scenes while building the matches and storylines that they witness on screen.

The series will show Chief Content Officer Triple H and his creative team hashing it out in the writer's room. Fans will get a firsthand look at how the on-screen storylines come to life behind closed doors. However, not everyone is excited about WWE's latest upcoming venture.

Former WWE head writer, Vince Russo, had already made his feelings known about the Unreal docuseries last week. While speaking to his Leigon of RAW co-host Dr Chris Featherstone this week on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Russo was once again critical of the series.

''I really think my god, this new Unreal show at Netflix, if we're going to see the behind the scenes of these shows, you're going to look like a bunch of idiots sitting in that room. I mean seriously like I would pay anything to have seen you know Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David you know write episodes of Seinfeld. Oh my god. This boardroom are going to look like a bunch of absolute idiots if you come up with nothing on a weekly basis," Russo said. [18:20 onwards]

While it promises to be a one-of-a-kind series about Professional wrestling, it'll be interesting to see how the fans react to it once it's released. As announced during the WrestleMania 41 weekend, WWE: Unreal is set to premiere on Netflix in the summer of this year.

About the author Faiz Ahmed Faiz is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BBA graduate who is passionate about sports and wants to make a career in that field. This passion led to a postgraduate degree in Journalism, which helped him pivot into becoming a sports writer. When writing, he puts the utmost importance on accuracy and thorough research.



Faiz has six years of work experience across four companies. He started his career with Zomato and then moved to Amazon. He shifted to becoming a football writer at TV9 Digital and is now with Sportskeeda. He covered the Wrestling Xtreme Mania event in Gurgaon in 2025, where he had the opportunity to interview Raj The Maharaja, fka Jinder Mahal. At the same event, he also got quick interviews with former WWE Superstar Dijak and Japanese Joshi legend Emi Sakura.



When it comes to his favourite wrestlers, Faiz has two names in mind. He loved to watch Triple H before the current WWE CCO retired, and he is a huge fan of Roman Reigns. Being a loyal fan since the Tribal Chief's SHIELD days, Faiz credits Roman's mic skills and unmatched in-ring storytelling for his mega success. When he was young, one in-ring story left a lasting impression on his mind and eventually got him hooked on WWE. That match was Shawn Michaels vs. Ric Flair at WrestleMania 24. Apart from that, he is also a fan of RAW.



When Faiz is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to keep up with other sports. He is an avid cricket and football fan, a huge gamer, and loves playing some RPGs on the PlayStation. Know More