WWE has been at the peak of its popularity in recent years, courtesy of the improvement in the product and the Netflix deal. Utilizing its current popularity, WWE recently announced its new docuseries, Unreal, coming to Netflix this summer.
The docuseries aims to take fans behind the curtain and into the writer's room. They will experience Triple H and others creating the show, and what writing the storyline looks like behind closed doors. While fans are aware of the magic inside the ring, this will be the first time they get to experience it inside the writer's room.
Talking on the BroDown podcast with Mac Davis and Dutch Mantell, wrestling veteran Vince Russo had a brutally honest take on the new series. Russo believes that the company would work on the docuseries a little but won't turn down the money.
"Here's the bottom line- If Netflix wants this show and, 'We're gonna pay you X amount of dollars,' WWE is gonna do the show. Now, obviously, Mac, they're going to work it a little. I mean, there's no question about that, but they're still going to have to show you something. And you know, WWE, they're just not going to turn money down," Russo said. [From 16:10 onwards]
WWE's new docuseries might ruin kayfabe
BroDown host Mac Davis had a few concerns regarding Unreal. He felt that it might diminish the believability of the product, as professional wrestling as a whole works partly on viewers' suspension of disbelief.
"So, let me ask you this then, Vince. If you're a fan of magic, are you going to go and watch a show that tells you how every magic trick is done? Are you still going to go watch that magician put on a magic show?" Mac said. [From 15:34 onwards]
Unreal promises to be a sneak peek inside the creative process and will definitely raise fans' curiosity. Come this summer, the fans will get to have their say on whether they want to consume this product or whether it's letting the cat out of the bag.
