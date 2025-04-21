WWE announces major series debut following WrestleMania

WWE has had a wildly successful year with unprecedented announcements and blockbuster happenings taking place often. The Endeavor era has brought new shows and concepts, plus new key alliances such as the partnership with Netflix. Now, Triple H and his teams are set to premiere a must-see new project sure to be the source of weekly heated debates within the wrestling world.

Netflix is shaping up to be one of World Wrestling Entertainment's biggest partners in company history. RAW premiered on the global streaming giant in January to accompany other product changes ushered in by the immensely popular Chief Content Officer and his boss, the promotion's President. Triple H and Nick Khan have seemingly delivered on multiple "firsts" lately, and now Netflix is helping them with another one-of-a-kind offering to the entire industry.

WWE Unreal will premiere on Netflix this summer. The unique series will give fans never-before-seen access to the company's creative writing team, and an even closer look at the real lives of the superstars. Netflix released the first teaser trailer today.

"WWE: Unreal 💥 Coming to Netflix this summer. For the first time ever, step into the writers room and outside the ring with your favorite Superstars, where the drama is just as intense offstage as it is under the spotlight," read the Netflix description.

No premiere date has been confirmed for WWE Unreal as of now. The world's largest wrestling company and Netflix are operating under a 10-year contract worth more than $5 billion.

WWE RAW after WrestleMania updated lineup for tonight

RAW will air in less than an hour from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. RAW GM Adam Pearce has not announced any matches or segments for RAW after WrestleMania, but he did confirm appearances by new World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso, and new Undisputed Champion John Cena.

Paul Heyman revealed a major RAW spoiler earlier. The company and the arena also have several big names advertised to appear tonight. The following superstars are listed: Gunther, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Rhea Ripley, Penta, The New Day, Lyra Valkyria, and Seth Rollins.

