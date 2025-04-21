Major Paul Heyman spoiler for tonight's WWE RAW

WWE is gearing up for the biggest RAW of the year as WrestleMania 41 fallout officially kicks off. Paul Heyman was a major newsmaker during the big weekend in Las Vegas, and he is not done just yet, according to the man himself. Heyman has just disclosed how he has something in store for a certain duo.

Ad

The RAW After WrestleMania 41 kicks off in a few hours, live from Sin City. Usually the wildest red brand episode of the year, RAW will feature surprises, swerves, and fallout from Night One and Night Two. Saturday's show closed with Heyman and Seth Rollins standing tall after the former ECW boss shocked the WWE Universe by siding with The Visionary over CM Punk or Roman Reigns.

The Wise Man has a must-hear diatribe for The Tribal Chief and The Second City Saint. Heyman made a shocking appearance on The Pat McAfee Show today, and the RAW commentator asked what to expect from his alliance with The Visionary, and if he and Rollins will move forward as we've seen The Advocate do with other top Superstars, or if this was just a one-night thing. The 59-year-old Hall of Famer advised the WWE Universe to watch RAW for an easy-to-follow explanation.

Ad

Trending

"You tune in tonight to Monday Night RAW and I will lay this out for you in such simplistic terms that even Roman Reigns and CM Punk will understand," Paul Heyman said. [From 1:24:56 to 1:25:10]

Netflix will air RAW live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in the usual timeslot. No matches have been announced, but WWE has the following names advertised to appear: John Cena, Jey Uso, Gunther, Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley, and Lyra Valkyria.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Marc Middleton Marc Middleton is a writer from North Carolina, USA. He is currently in his first year at Sportskeeda as a contributor to the WWE section.



Marc began roaming the online world of wrestling in 1997, and has worked in the IWC since 1998-1999. He spent most of the past 15 years working for the biggest independently owned sports entertainment websites.



Marc enjoys free timing in his free time. He lives with the most beautiful girl in the world, and they plan to never have kids, but they are blessed enough to have the best dog in the world who just had his 15th birthday. Know More

Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.