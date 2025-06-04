Triple H leaving WWE after major issues with TKO and another superstar could happen, says veteran

Triple H has come under a lot of scrutiny over the last few days after multiple superstars announced their departure from WWE. Wrestling veteran Vince Russo believes that The Game could himself end up leaving the company over potential issues with TKO and The Rock.

WWE has made budget cuts on several occasions ever since Endeavor acquired the company. Recently, R-Truth, Carlito, and Valhalla announced their departure from the global sports entertainment juggernaut, noting that their contracts won't be renewed. Truth's departure, in particular, has not sat well with fans, and there is massive outrage against the new regime and how they are running the company.

On Coach & Bro, Vince Russo said there was a possibility that Triple H could get fed up with TKO and end up leaving WWE. The veteran added that The Rock's constant meddling with TV programming could also play a role in The Game's departure, as The Brahma Bull is part of the TKO Board of Directors and seems to have more backing.

"What if Triple H is the one who says, 'You won’t what? Making me cut people, making me approve of all stuff that the Killer Kowalski in me would have never in a million years done. Making me walk around with a smile on my face when The Rock waltzes in and takes over anytime he wants.’ Listen, Triple H and Stephanie combined are loaded. They would never have to work. Their kids will never have to work. Their kids’ children would never have to work. They don’t need this money."

Russo briefly recalled his experience working for World Wrestling Entertainment:

"I have been there. Sometimes you get to the point where all the money in the world doesn’t matter. It could go that way, too." [From 1:10:07 to 1:11:05]

Triple H reportedly made the final call regarding R-Truth and Carlito's WWE departure

Carlito and R-Truth's departure from WWE came as a shock to fans and professionals alike. Truth, especially, was one of the most popular names in the company and was considered an integral part of the roster.

Fans were furious after the two revealed that their contracts were not being renewed. While many blamed TKO's seemingly ruthless style of running the business, Dave Meltzer reported that Triple H made the hard call regarding the duo's exit.

Both Truth and Carlito have received tremendous support from the wrestling world since their departure was confirmed. Shortly after their announcement, Valhalla also revealed that she was set to leave WWE.

If you use quotes from here, please credit Coach & Bro and give an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

About the author Vivek Sharma Vivek is a part of the combat sports division at Sportskeeda Wrestling. An engineering graduate, he joined the division three years ago because of his passion for pro wrestling. A fan since childhood, Vivek recalls the first show he watched was WrestleMania 21 where John Cena won the WWE Championship.



Despite being a part of the WWE team, Vivek's favorite wrestlers are Adam 'Hangman' Page and Darby Allin from AEW. Hangman's storyline with Kenny Omega and the Elite was one of the reasons he started watching AEW and he feels the star's rise to the top resonates with many. Darby's unparalleled passion for the business makes him his second favorite.



He strictly adheres to Sportskeeda's ethical standards and conducts thorough research before writing on any topic. Apart from working for Sportskeeda, Vivek is also a finance student. He loves to follow the stock and crypto world, studying the market in his free time. Know More