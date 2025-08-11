TKO treading legal issues carefully with Brock Lesnar's return, claims WWE veteran - "I don't think they'd risk it" (Exclusive)

Former WWE official Jimmy Korderas recently discussed Brock Lesnar's comeback to the company. The 10-time World Champion returned at SummerSlam this year.

Brock's return sent shockwaves across the wrestling world. The star had last competed at SummerSlam 2023 against Cody Rhodes. WWE had distanced itself from him after his name was added to the Janel Grant lawsuit. The company barely even mentioned Brock during their weekly programming on RAW and SmackDown before the return.

This week on The Wrestling Time Machine with host Mac Davis, special guest Jimmy Korderas felt it was a huge moment for WWE to have Brock Lesnar back in the mix. He felt the legal team at TKO thoroughly researched the implications before bringing back The Beast. The veteran referee felt the company would not risk scaring away sponsors given the huge deal they have signed with ESPN.

"I just thought the moment was huge. You heard the reactions, it was incredible. I know everybody is talking about the potential fallout because of all the allegations going on. But I find it hard to believe that if it was an actual issue with TKO, they would bring him back. I don't think they would risk alienating potential sponsors, or even now that they've got this new deal with ESPN. I don't think they'd risk it. They must have confidence that Brock Lesnar is pretty much gonna be in the clear after this thing." [From 2:17 onwards]

Brock Lesnar showed up at SummerSlam and hit a vicious F5 on John Cena. Cena addressed the attack on SmackDown this past week, claiming that he would not back down from a fight.

This sets the stage for a showdown between the two megastars in the coming months.

