TLC match defies WrestleMania absence; unbelievable ending to championship bout

The WWE Tag Team Championships were on the line during the WrestleMania 41 fallout episode of SmackDown. The Street Profits defended the titles in a Triple Threat TLC match against the Motor City Machine Guns and DIY.
Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley kicked Ciampa in the corner and sent him through a ladder. Later on, the latter got a steel chair and hit the two stars with it. He then suplexed Sabin onto a chair and DIY attacked Angelo Dawkins with a steel chair. The Street Profits member slammed Johnny Gargano onto two open steel chairs and Montez Ford wiped out everyone with a diving blockbuster to Ciampa on the floor.
Ford used a prosthetic leg on the post-WrestleMania SmackDown match, which he got from a fan, as a weapon. Chris Sabin sent Dawkins through a table on the outside with a splash. Montez sent Ciampa through another table at ringside with a Tope Con Hilo. The DIY member got his revenge soon though, as he put Montez Ford through a ladder with a White Noise.
Tommaso Ciampa almost retrieved the titles but MCMG moved the ladder away. Dawkins then speared Tommaso, who was still hanging above the ring, through a table after jumping off a ladder. In the end, Montez Ford retrieved the tag titles and The Street Profits retained the gold.
The match was filled with a lot of action, and many fans took to social media to question why the bout didn't take place at WrestleMania, as many believe it would've stolen the show.