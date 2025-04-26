TLC match defies WrestleMania absence; unbelievable ending to championship bout

The WWE Tag Team Championships were on the line during the WrestleMania 41 fallout episode of SmackDown. The Street Profits defended the titles in a Triple Threat TLC match against the Motor City Machine Guns and DIY.

Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley kicked Ciampa in the corner and sent him through a ladder. Later on, the latter got a steel chair and hit the two stars with it. He then suplexed Sabin onto a chair and DIY attacked Angelo Dawkins with a steel chair. The Street Profits member slammed Johnny Gargano onto two open steel chairs and Montez Ford wiped out everyone with a diving blockbuster to Ciampa on the floor.

Ford used a prosthetic leg on the post-WrestleMania SmackDown match, which he got from a fan, as a weapon. Chris Sabin sent Dawkins through a table on the outside with a splash. Montez sent Ciampa through another table at ringside with a Tope Con Hilo. The DIY member got his revenge soon though, as he put Montez Ford through a ladder with a White Noise.

Tommaso Ciampa almost retrieved the titles but MCMG moved the ladder away. Dawkins then speared Tommaso, who was still hanging above the ring, through a table after jumping off a ladder. In the end, Montez Ford retrieved the tag titles and The Street Profits retained the gold.

The match was filled with a lot of action, and many fans took to social media to question why the bout didn't take place at WrestleMania, as many believe it would've stolen the show.

About the author Israel Lutete Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018. He is committed to writing articles that you, the reader, will enjoy and find informative.



