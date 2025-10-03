TMZ Reporter Breaks Silence After Getting Attacked by Matt Riddle

Former WWE Superstar Matt Riddle was recently involved in a controversial incident during an interview with TMZ. The company's reporter, Branson Quirke, has now broken his silence after Riddle's assault.

Matt Riddle recently sat down with Branson Quirke and Roger Corral on TMZ Sports' Inside The Ring podcast. During the conversation, Quirke claimed that he felt Riddle only wanted to fight with WWE star Logan Paul's younger brother, Jake Paul, because he was looking for a huge payday.

This comment made Randy Orton's former teammate furious, and he stood up from his chair to assault the reporter. Matt Riddle picked up Branson from his collar before throwing him down on the ground and hitting him on the face. Riddle then cursed at the TMZ reporters before walking out of the podcast.

"What are you f**king worried about? Yeah? Are you f**king serious? Take that s**t off. F**king tired of this s**t," Riddle said.

After the clip of Riddle's assault went viral on social media, Branson Quirke broke his silence to give a health update. The journalist wrote that he was fine and only needed an ice pack on his face.

"I'm okay, don't worry, just needed a little ice pack on my face!" Quirke wrote.

Check out his post below:

Branson Quirke @BransonTMZ @FadeAwayMedia I'm okay, don't worry, just needed a little ice pack on my face!

Matt Riddle had some controversial things to say about WWE star CM Punk

During an interview with TMZ Sports' Inside The Ring podcast in September 2025, Matt Riddle called CM Punk "a creep" as he believed The Best in the World lingered around NXT way too much and called former WWE star Cora Jade "his daughter."

"I think he’s a creep. I feel like he’s just lingering around the NXT locker room a little too much. He has like Cora Jade as his daughter and everything. And everybody he kind of oversees," Riddle said.

Riddle has been saying controversial things about several WWE stars since he was released from the company. It will be interesting to see if the Triple H-led creative team will ever bring him back after these comments.

