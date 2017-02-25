WWE News: TNA Knockout Laurel Van Ness talks about her involvement in the Brie Bella-Stephanie McMahon angle

Current TNA Knockout Laurel Van Ness discussed her time with the WWE and her involvement in the Stephanie McMahon vs. Brie Bella rivalry.

Stephanie McMahon and Brie Bella both haven’t wrestled in quite some time now

One of the biggest female feuds in WWE history involved ‘The Billion Dollar Princess’ Stephanie McMahon and former WWE Superstar Brie Bella. The two feuded with Daniel Bryan right in the middle, which eventually led to a match between Bella and McMahon at SummerSlam.

Current TNA Knockout Laurel Van Ness, who is also known as Chelsea Green (her real name) on the independent circuit and Megan Miller in the WWE, once had a small role in that feud and recently opened up about it during an interview on The Pancakes and Powerslams Show.

Van Ness was on the Pancakes and Powerslams Show to promote her wedding with Braxton Sutter on this week’s episode of TNA Impact Wrestling.

The character that Van Ness had portrayed was that of Megan Miller, a physical therapist who was having an affair with Daniel Bryan. Here’s a video of the same:

Here’s what Van Ness had to say about her involvement in the Brie Bella and Stephanie McMahon angle:

"I was three months out of training, and I got a call asking if I would like to be a rosebud. So, of course, I said yes, [and was] extremely excited. And on the second day of being a rosebud, I believe we were in Yakima, Washington, which is like such a tiny, tiny, little town. You know, it took me like six hours to drive there, I was so excited to be a rosebud. And they said, 'We want you to come in for Raw tomorrow, and we have a little part for you.' So I thought, well that's cool. Ok, no problem. I'll be there. "I came in, and I did the same thing I had done the last two days. I'd changed with all the rosebuds and got ready. And then, one of the backstage [crewmen] pulled me aside, and said, 'We just need you to come over here, we're gonna chat with you about your little part today.' And they actually walked me into the room, and in front of me was Triple H, Stephanie, and Vince McMahon. And, immediately, in that moment, I thought, oh my God. This is way bigger than I could have ever thought it would be. I had no idea what I was getting myself into. They handed me a script and they said, 'Ok, come to the ring in an hour. Be ready.'"

While Van Ness’ involvement in the angle was rather small and it didn’t really go anywhere, the overall feud between McMahon and Bellas was very entertaining.

Van Ness is now signed on to TNA and has been embroiled in an on-screen romantic angle with TNA Wrestler Braxton Sutter.

The involvement of Megan Miller/Van Ness in the storyline between Bella and McMahon had certainly added an interesting twist to their feud. The segments between Stephanie and Brie were very entertaining during the peak of their rivalry as well.

