TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace on her upcoming WWE match: "Isn't it time for a bridge?"

Jordynne Grace made a shocking appearance during the Women's Royal Rumble match in January 2024, marking her first appearance in WWE. Being the TNA Knockouts World Champion, fans assumed it to be a one-off, as Mickie James had done the same thing while holding the rival company's title in the 2022 edition. However, that is obviously not the case.

Grace made yet another surprising appearance on the May 28 episode of NXT, in which it was revealed that she will challenge NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez at NXT Battleground on June 9. The event is scheduled to emanate from the UFC Apex in Nevada, Las Vegas.

Taking to Instagram, Jordynne Grace claimed that it is time for a bridge between TNA and WWE, despite previously being rival companies in the business:

"We’ve built so many walls. Isn’t it time for a bridge? @tnawrestling @wwenxt," she wrote.

NXT Battleground will also feature former AEW star Ethan Page's in-ring debut against NXT Champion Trick Williams. In another notable match on the show, former MMA athletes Shayna Baszler and Lola Vice will compete in a NXT Underground match.

Mickie James called her appearance for WWE in 2022 a "surreal" moment

Mickie James was released by the Stamford-based promotion in 2021, after which she signed with TNA and became the Knockouts World Champion.

The veteran recounted her one-off appearance at the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match during an interview on the Gabby AF podcast. Considering the circumstances of her exit, James considered it to be special:

"It was a crazy feeling and it was a bit surreal because you're hoping and you're praying, you're like because you fight for all of these things, like my entrance and the Knockouts title, and to be able to represent that, and the cross-branding and all these other things you fought, and because of my departure, and then to even say I was going to be back in a WWE ring so shortly after if you would have told me that then I'd have been like, 'No way.' It's crazy how things work out," James said.

The former WWE Women's Champion further added that if she returns for another Rumble, it should be to win the match because "Hardcore Country WrestleMania" is a surefire sell. Also, Rhea Ripley was named as an ideal opponent. Her real-life husband Nick Aldis is presently the SmackDown General Manager.

