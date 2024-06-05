Top WWE star sends emphatic message to Lola Vice ahead of NXT Battleground: Las Vegas

Just under a year before WrestleMania Vegas, WWE will host NXT Battleground inside the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, this Sunday. The show has already created a significant buzz thanks to several surprising names wrestling. TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace and former AEW star Ethan Page will contend for the top championships of NXT at the event.

Shayna Baszler is booked for the show as well, as the ex-UFC star has a score to settle with Lola Vice. Both of them have an MMA background and will face each other in an NXT Underground match, meaning they have to pick up the win either via knockout, submission or referee stoppage.

Taking to Instagram, Baszler reminded Lola that she is a veteran who has already achieved a lot more in the industry than her opponent. The announcement of their encounter has sent fans into a frenzy.

"I have already achieved everything you are striving to become," wrote Shayna Baszler.

Meanwhile, Baszler is also involved in another program on WWE TV. She and her tag team partner, Zoey Stark, were challenged by Women's Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill.

What happened to the Women's Tag Team Champions this week on WWE RAW?

Belair and Cargill wrestled Baszler and Stark this week on Monday Night RAW. Unfortunately for both teams, the bout was cut short after Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn interrupted the proceedings. They targeted The EST after she hit a KOD on Stark, causing a disqualification.

It appears the Scots are looking to make a name for themselves by knocking out some of the top women of the division en route to becoming Women's Tag Team Champions. Their attack on the champions during their match sets up a potential triangular feud for the titles.

Clash at the Castle: Scotland is scheduled to emanate from the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland, on June 15. How WWE has set up this new program points to a Women's Tag Team Championship triple threat, possibly at the event. Belair and Cargill won the belts at Backlash in Lyon, France, a month ago.

