"It was awkward" - TNA legend reveals what it was like to team up with Brock Lesnar's former stablemate (Exclusive)

TNA veteran Shawn Hernandez has revealed what it was like for him to team up with Brock Lesnar's former stablemate, Matt Morgan. According to the once TNA World Tag Team Champion, grouping with the former WWE star was quite awkward.

During the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling’s UnSkripted, Hernandez claimed Morgan was a better seller at the time when the duo competed as a tag team.

Hernandez added that it was quite weird for a seven-foot tall superstar to make the hot tag to a 6'2 talent. The TNA legend went on to mention that he liked competing in the 'big man-little man' tag matches, but the dynamic was always awkward.

“It was awkward, because here’s this big giant, and we are both power guys and that was the babyfaces. So, somebody gotta sell. And, unfortunately, at the time he was a better seller than me, so it was very awkward. Because you have a seven-foot guy selling for the 6’2 guy to come and make the hot tag. When we were allowed to do 'big man-little man' matches it was awesome. I mean, the dynamic was very awkward,” said Hernandez. (12:20)

Matt Morgan was first introduced as a member of Brock Lesnar's team

Matt Morgan made his WWE debut in 2003 on an episode of SmackDown! and was chosen alongside the retuning Nathan Jones. Together, the pair were picked by then-GM, Paul Heyman to join Team Lesnar.

Team Lesnar consisted of Jones, Big Show, A-Train, and Brock Lesnar himself. It was initially hinted that Morgan and Jones would work as a tag team, but that proved not to be the case. Instead, Morgan went on to make run-ins alongside other members of Team Lesnar during Brock's matches.

Shortly afterward, Jones quit the WWE and Morgan occasionally teamed up with Lesnar. However, Team Lesnar's run didn't last very long, and in the following months, WWE decided to repackage Morgan.

Morgan would later go on to join TNA, where he and Shawn Hernandez formed a tag team. The duo won the TNA World Tag Team Championships in 2010 and enjoyed a reign that lasted for a total of 78 days. Morgan would eventually turn on Hernandez, breaking up their team and plunging them into a bitter feud that would continue on and off for several years.

