TNA star reacts to WWE reference live on RAW

WWE and TNA are involved in a high-profile collaboration right now. While the biggest display of this partnership was seen at NXT Battleground, the Stamford-based promotion is also making subtle hints at this alliance. Notably, this was visible on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, which saw the referencing of a TNA star.

Joe Hendry is one of the most prominent names of TNA. The 36-year-old was referred to by Pat McAfee during RAW when Drew McIntyre was cutting a promo against Damian Priest. The Judgment Day member entered the arena as soon as The Scottish Warrior took his name.

This prompted McAfee to say, “Say his name, and he appears.” This is the opening line of Hendry's theme song, and he reacted to it via a tweet on X, tagging Pat McAfee.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Joe Hendry is taking active involvement in the WWE and TNA collaboration. He also appreciated Triple H when he promoted the booking of Jordynne Grace’s debut singles match against NXT’s Stevie Turner.

It would be interesting to see if Hendry will also be one of the stars to wrestle in the squared circle of the Stamford-based promotion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback