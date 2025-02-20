Logan Paul made his WWE in-ring return during the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match, which involved numerous other wrestlers, including TNA star Joe Hendry. The latter recently took to social media to share what they spoke about at the event.

The Maverick was the 30th entrant in the bout, and even though he eliminated CM Punk, he failed to win, as he got eliminated by John Cena. Meanwhile, Roman Reigns tossed the current TNA World Champion over the top rope. The match was eventually won by Jey Uso, the 20th entrant.

Joe Hendry recently took to Instagram to share a clip of Logan Paul telling him he believed in Joe Hendry when they met backstage during the Royal Rumble event.

"I want to let you know that I believe in Joe Hendry," said Paul. "I believe in Logan Paul as well, he added.

The two stats even did the popular turn while smiling, which is part of Hendry's character.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo thinks Joe Hendry is the perfect opponent for Logan Paul

Joe Hendry is a massive babyface, which means fans love him. He was always well-received by the crowd when he appeared on NXT. The Maverick, on the other hand, always gets booed by fans.

Speaking on The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo said he'd like to see a feud between Logan and Joe Hendry.

"Bro, you know who the perfect guy is to bring in?" Russo said. "You know who that match is against? Who they doing business with now? TNA. Who's the perfect guy to bring in for that? Freaking Joe Hendry. That would be the perfect guy to bring in because the people are behind that guy, they hate Logan Paul, they'll hate him more with Hogan. That would be the perfect guy."

Logan currently has a big task ahead of him, as he's set to compete in the Elimination Chamber. It'll be interesting to see when Joe Hendry will make another WWE appearance.

