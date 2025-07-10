TNA Wrestling President Carlos Silva breaks silence on WWE deal

TNA President Carlos Silva has opened up about the company's deal with WWE. The agreement has created new opportunities for both companies, allowing talents from NXT to perform at Total Nonstop Action Wrestling shows and vice versa.

Carlos Silva recently appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show and highlighted how the deal had allowed TNA to emerge as one of the top wrestling companies, next to WWE and AEW.

"Obviously, WWE with NXT are the NFL of the space. AEW has done a great job over the last six to eight years, building up. They've gotten a great distribution deal. But TNA is part of the major leagues, too. I just think that we've built such a great partnership together [with WWE]. I think they see the value in not only building up stars like a Joe Hendry, that [sic] came up through TNA, but also letting The Hardy Boyz and others find another place to continue to celebrate their greatness," Silva said.

In recent months, Total Nonstop Action's Joe Hendry has moved to NXT for some programs and even competed at WrestleMania 41 against Randy Orton. He recently dropped the World Title to Trick Williams. The Hardy Boyz have also appeared on NXT in the past. Meanwhile, Jordynne Grace has joined the global sports entertainment juggernaut after leaving the Nashville-based company.

Carlos Silva teases new broadcast deal for TNA; says the show could be live 52 weeks a year

Carlos Silva told Ariel Helwani that the company could get a new broadcast deal soon. The agreement could see Total Nonstop Action Wrestling shows go live 52 weeks a year.

“We’ve been asked by many partners that they’d like it to be live 52 weeks a year so we’re talking through how we would do that. Maybe it wouldn’t go live in January, straight away, 52 weeks, but we would certainly lean into that to try and make it happen," Carlos Silva said. [H/T Bodyslam.net]

Silva's comments suggest that Total Nonstop Action Wrestling has a bright future in the pro wrestling business. It has emerged as a top player next to WWE and AEW.

