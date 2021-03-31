"I just don’t care anymore" - Rhea Ripley on whether the WWE Universe should love or hate her

It sounds like Rhea Ripley is going back to the attitude that initially made her so popular with the WWE Universe.

Ahead of WrestleMania, Rhea Ripley sat down with The New York Post to talk about all things WWE. On her new attitude since her WWE RAW debut, Ripley admitted that it is the same attitude that worked for her before.

"Yeah, I think my no-care sort of attitude was what people sort of gravitated to. It’s really weird to say. I always went out there and I picked on people. I spoke down to people. I didn’t care about anyone and for some reason it made people care about me. If they want to like me, they’re allowed to like me. If they hate me, they’re allowed to hate me. To be completely honest, I just don’t care anymore. I’m there to do my job and put on a good show. If you love me, great. If you hate me, great, whatever."

Rhea Ripley wants to be the "face of Monday Night RAW"

Rhea Ripley stated that she had gone a bit soft as of late, so she is now going back to the character that people were afraid to step into the ring with.

"I’ve done a lot of thinking over the last few weeks and I’ve thought about all my NXT days and how I got a little bit soft to the fact people were trying to push me over and they didn’t really care about the name Rhea Ripley. I had people calling me out left, right and center. I want people to be afraid of me. I don’t like it when people want to be buddy, buddy. I don’t like that at all. So I’m definitely going or trying to get my mental state back to the same way that I was at the start of NXT and in NXT UK where I don’t care. I have to remind myself every now and then not to care about other people and their feelings because I’m here for one reason and one reason only, and that’s to accomplish everything that I want to accomplish. It’s just pretty much what’s going through my mind right now. I want the gold. I want to be the top dog. I want to be the face of “Monday Night Raw” so I have to portray that in myself and just stop caring about everything, to be honest."

