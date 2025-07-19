"To… kiss you" - Rhea Ripley shares an interesting message for WWE referee

Rhea Ripley has shared an interesting message for WWE referee Daphanie LaShaunn. The Eradicator responded to LaShaunn's post on social media.Ripley was recently in action at the Evolution Premium Live Event, where she faced IYO SKY. She unsuccessfully challenged SKY for the Women's World Championship after Naomi cashed in her Money in the Bank contract to walk away as the new champion.On X/Twitter, Ripley reacted to LaShaunn's post about what a star would do if she caught them breaking the rules during a match. The Eradicator jovially responded that she would end up kissing her if she were to be caught by the WWE referee.&quot;To… kiss you,&quot; wrote Ripley.Check out Ripley's tweet below:Vince Russo thinks WWE often presents Rhea Ripley weaker than she isVince Russo believes that WWE often portrays Rhea Ripley as significantly weaker than she is, despite her size advantage over most of her adversaries.Speaking on The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo pointed out how WWE fails to present certain superstars as powerhouses. He said:&quot;The announcers were also selling the size of the guy. You know, Gorilla Monsoon would be selling the size. Bro, you never hear them sell the size of Rhea Ripley or Raquel Rodriguez. They never sell their size so... That was the thing, when they were selling the size, they would say, that you gotta get Andre off his feet, you gotta. So, now, when that babyface is trying to do, they are selling the size.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRipley will be in action at the upcoming WWE SummerSlam Premium Live Event. She will face Naomi and IYO SKY in a Triple Threat Match, with The Glow set to defend the Women's World Championship against the two former champions.The match was made official by General Manager Adam Pearce after Naomi was interrupted by Ripley and SKY on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW.