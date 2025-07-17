  • home icon
  • WWE has a major problem off-ring; Veteran points out Rhea Ripley's case (Exclusive)

WWE has a major problem off-ring; Veteran points out Rhea Ripley's case (Exclusive)

By Shubhajit Deb
Published Jul 17, 2025 01:10 GMT
What is Rhea Ripley planning next? (via WWE.com)
What is Rhea Ripley planning next? (Image via WWE.com)

WWE has grown tremendously over the last few years under Triple H's creative leadership. However, wrestling veteran Vince Russo believes that some problems in the programming are yet to be ironed out, bringing up Rhea Ripley as an example to prove his point.

The Eradicator is one of the most physically imposing stars in the women's division. However, Vince Russo believes that she is often presented as weaker than she actually is, despite her size advantage. While legends like Kevin Nash blame Raquel Rodriguez for the same issue, Russo thinks that the commentators are also a factor in the misrepresentation.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, the WWE veteran pointed out how the commentators rarely talk about the sizes of the in-ring stars to build them up. He brought up examples from the past and said:

also-read-trending Trending
"The announcers were also selling the size of the guy. You know, Gorilla Monsoon would be selling the size. Bro, you never hear them sell the size of Rhea Ripley or Raquel Rodriguez. They never sell their size so... That was the thing, when they were selling the size, they would say, that you gotta get Andre off his feet, you gotta. So, now, when that babyface is trying to do, they are selling the size." [10:40 onwards]
Another WWE veteran also explained Rhea Ripley's in-ring behaviour

According to former WWE star EC3, there is a specific reason that makes performers like Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez sell their opponents' moves too well.

Speaking on the same episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 stated that there was a certain pride in making your opponent look good. He said:

"I don't want to be critical of Rhea or Raquel, 'cause I am an avid fan of both of them. But working down is something that they probably feel they have to do to make other people look good. 'Cause sometimes, as a professional too, we want to make someone like, there is an honour in making somebody look good." [6:55 onwards]
For now, it remains to be seen if Triple H will do something to remedy the situation.

Shubhajit Deb

Shubhajit Deb

Shubhajit is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news. He has a Master's degree in English and has been working in his current role for over 2 years.

A fan of pro wrestling since childhood, Shubhajit decided to start creating content on the sport out of passion. Before covering a piece of news or rumor, he conducts thorough research, ensuring information in his work is reliable and completely accurate.

Although Shubhajit admires numerous pro wrestlers, his current favorite is WWE superstar Drew McIntyre.

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
