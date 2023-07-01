"To me, that's just WWE propaganda" - Wrestling veteran is not impressed with The Bloodline storyline (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo feels the company has hyped The Bloodline story to extreme proportions.

The dominant faction imploded when The Usos felt that they had taken enough disrespect from Roman Reigns and decided to split up. The twins Superkicked The Tribal Chief and Solo Sikoa to send the message that they were done with the stable.

On a recent episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo mentioned that the entire story was just about a family fighting among themselves. He claimed that these stories have played out several times in WWE. The former writer felt that at this point, any coherent storyline could be the best angle in wrestling because of the lack of good stories over the years.

"To me, that's just WWE propaganda. Bro, what is the Bloodline? It's a story about a family and now they're infighting. Okay, we've seen this a million times before. The bar has been so lowered that now if there's any kind of a story, it's gonna be the greatest story in the history of wrestling." [From 1:05 - 1:36]

EC3 had a contrasting take on The Bloodline storyline

During the discussion, former WWE star EC3 also shared his thoughts on the story. He mentioned that all the members in the stable, especially Roman Reigns did a great job to keep the story interesting for the last three years.

"The Bloodline is good. Roman rules. EC3 continued, "It's long and prolonged. It had its twists and turns. It's the best thing that has happened in wrestling as far as the story that I wasn't involved with in a very long time. It was pretty good." [From 1:42 - 2:00]

The faction will finally settle their differences at Money in the Bank when Roman Reigsn and Solo Sikoa go up against Jimmy and Jey in a tag team match dubbed as The Bloodline Civil War.

