"To have both titles at one time" - Top WWE star on unifying the women's world championships

Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair have made history in WWE with their current runs as world champions. The Queen is on her record 14th title reign, while the E.S.T. is the longest reigning black world champion in the Stamford-based promotion.

WWE opted to unify the men's world championships last year on The Grandest Stage when Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar in a Winner Takes All match. The Usos followed up by unifying the WWE Tag Team Championships in May 2022 by defeating RK-Bro on Friday Night SmackDown.

Earlier this year, fans had speculated whether the women's world championships could be next. However, plans for the titles at WrestleMania 39 have already been revealed, with Rhea Ripley and Asuka emerging as new number-one contenders.

Current SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair recently spoke to the Daytona Beach News-Journal during her appearance at the Daytona 500. When asked about the possibility of a title unification match, the 36-year-old star discouraged the idea altogether, saying:

"I don’t recommend a unification program because I feel that would mean less opportunities for the women. It was cool for one of the girls to have both titles at one time, but it takes a lot of spots away." [H/T: News-Journal]

Charlotte Flair explains why she thinks her match deserves to main event WWE WrestleMania 39

The WWE Universe reacted to Charlotte Flair's recent claim of wanting to main event WrestleMania 39. Whilst some of the comments may have been harsh, The Queen has a solid reason to close out Night One.

“First, let’s start with the main event (aspect). I always find it so odd when people say, ‘Why does Charlotte always want to main-event?’ Isn’t that what you want as a performer? If you’re a football team, you want to be at the Super Bowl, right? I don’t understand the criticism over that. Why wouldn’t you want to be a champion?" [H/T: News-Journal]

She further explained her history with the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble winner.

"With Rhea, we’re not starting from scratch. We have so much history. We have our first faceoff Friday. [...] I beat her for the NXT title, I beat her for the Raw title. That’s something, in her heart: “I know I can beat Charlotte. I have to beat Charlotte.” I feel like she has something to prove to herself. … And we naturally have such great chemistry. I know she’s going to bring it, and she knows I’m going to bring it." [H/T: News-Journal]

Rhea Ripley is yet to have a definitive victory over The Queen. The 26-year-old star crossed paths with the SmackDown Women's Champion at Money in the Bank in 2021 as well, where Flair claimed yet another win.

