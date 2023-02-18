"Too much ego," "She doesn't deserve it," - WWE Universe reacts to Charlotte Flair's recent claim about her WrestleMania match

Charlotte Flair is one of the most decorated female stars in WWE history. Despite fan complaints, she is often pushed as the most dominant woman in the company. The fans have had their say once again on a claim made by the Queen.
WrestleMania 35 was historic, as it was the first Showcase of the Immortals to have a women's main event. Becky Lynch defeated Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair to capture both brands' women's titles.
The two-time NXT Women's Champion will be in action at WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood when she will face Rhea Ripley to defend her SmackDown Women's Championship.
This will be the duo's second-ever clash at the Grandest Stage of Them All, having squared off at WrestleMania 36 once before. Charlotte Flair defeated Rhea Ripley to capture the NXT Women's Championship, making the rematch even more significant for the Australian star. In 2021, the current SmackDown Women's Champion defeated the Eradicator to win the RAW Women's Championship.
With so much history behind them, Charlotte feels her match could be the main event in Hollywood. Fans had varying opinions about it.
Current WWE star wants a dream match against Charlotte Flair
Bianca Belair has accomplished a lot in WWE despite being on the main roster for a relatively short period of time. The EST of WWE recently named Charlotte Flair as her dream WrestleMania opponent.
"Everybody always asks like what’s your dream WrestleMania match? Belair vs Flair I think that's like another main event WrestleMania match. You know Charlotte Flair is one of the first women that I looked up to when I got to NXT. I saw myself in her, Ric Flair’s her father, but a lot of people tend to forget she had zero experience coming as well.” Belair added: “Now I’m here, she’s like the last four horsewomen that I haven’t defeated. She’s the most decorated woman in women’s wrestling. It’s really cool that she’s the last one that I’m chasing. I would love for that to be a WrestleMania match." (From 14:07 to 15:07)
Bianca Belair has main-evented WrestleMania already, doing so at WrestleMania 37 against Sasha Banks. She is the current RAW Women's Champion and her opponent for WrestleMania 39 will be determined at the Elimination Chamber.
