"Too much ego," "She doesn't deserve it," - WWE Universe reacts to Charlotte Flair's recent claim about her WrestleMania match

Charlotte Flair is one of the most decorated female stars in WWE history. Despite fan complaints, she is often pushed as the most dominant woman in the company. The fans have had their say once again on a claim made by the Queen.

WrestleMania 35 was historic, as it was the first Showcase of the Immortals to have a women's main event. Becky Lynch defeated Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair to capture both brands' women's titles.

The two-time NXT Women's Champion will be in action at WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood when she will face Rhea Ripley to defend her SmackDown Women's Championship.

This will be the duo's second-ever clash at the Grandest Stage of Them All, having squared off at WrestleMania 36 once before. Charlotte Flair defeated Rhea Ripley to capture the NXT Women's Championship, making the rematch even more significant for the Australian star. In 2021, the current SmackDown Women's Champion defeated the Eradicator to win the RAW Women's Championship.

With so much history behind them, Charlotte feels her match could be the main event in Hollywood. Fans had varying opinions about it.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Will Rhea Ripley vs Charlotte Flair main event Wrestlemania Will Rhea Ripley vs Charlotte Flair main event Wrestlemania ⁉️ https://t.co/RXTx4HEfX4

Liliana S @cleop4tr4hlv @WrestlingWCC It will be an amazing match... it they can get the storyline going well, but the only reason it worked last time is because ronda main evented ufc right before and wwe wanted to give these 3 women the same respect @WrestlingWCC It will be an amazing match... it they can get the storyline going well, but the only reason it worked last time is because ronda main evented ufc right before and wwe wanted to give these 3 women the same respect

ᴀ$ᴀᴘ @AlexNavidi @WrestlingWCC Could be a main event, but Charlotte is one of those opponents that doesn’t headline as a babyface. IMO. Love Rhea in the judgment day and it’s her time now but this isn’t main event worthy YET… @WrestlingWCC Could be a main event, but Charlotte is one of those opponents that doesn’t headline as a babyface. IMO. Love Rhea in the judgment day and it’s her time now but this isn’t main event worthy YET…

Shane❗️ @DrShaneSupreme @WrestlingWCC Main event WrestleMania? The match happened almost 10 times if you included the live event show🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣. @WrestlingWCC Main event WrestleMania? The match happened almost 10 times if you included the live event show🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣.

SFNinerG @SFNinerG @WrestlingWCC Main event story? They're not even building it. Charlotte is doing nothing and Rhea is babysitting. It's a mid card match at best @WrestlingWCC Main event story? They're not even building it. Charlotte is doing nothing and Rhea is babysitting. It's a mid card match at best

Calimatty @hilitereel1023 @WrestlingWCC Not unless you want people leaving the stadium early !! 🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮 @WrestlingWCC Not unless you want people leaving the stadium early !! 🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮

Maar13 @undertaker013 @WrestlingWCC Could be possible if they really dig deep into it. @WrestlingWCC Could be possible if they really dig deep into it.

Emerald Hills @TurdFurgesonn @WrestlingWCC Based on their last match at Mania... yes they definitely deserve to!! @WrestlingWCC Based on their last match at Mania... yes they definitely deserve to!!

Jacky Knobs 🏈🏳️‍🌈 @JackyKnobs @WrestlingWCC I mean…the whole point of the Royal Rumbles is for the winners to main event one of the nights at Wrestlemainia @WrestlingWCC I mean…the whole point of the Royal Rumbles is for the winners to main event one of the nights at Wrestlemainia

Even Lashley and Lesnar is a bigger main event story. @WrestlingWCC No because they haven't really built anything between them since NXT, it would be a main event story had it built as long as the bloodline / Sami.Even Lashley and Lesnar is a bigger main event story. @WrestlingWCC No because they haven't really built anything between them since NXT, it would be a main event story had it built as long as the bloodline / Sami.Even Lashley and Lesnar is a bigger main event story.

Cataclyst @CataclystAlham1 @WrestlingWCC To be honest one night should be for the undisputed title and the other should have Gunther main even with Rollins. He has had an awesome year @WrestlingWCC To be honest one night should be for the undisputed title and the other should have Gunther main even with Rollins. He has had an awesome year

The Credible Fan @TheCredibleFan @WrestlingWCC Honestly no. And this is why Rhea should've challenged Bianca instead. Liv vs Charlotte and Rhea vs Bianca would've been better. @WrestlingWCC Honestly no. And this is why Rhea should've challenged Bianca instead. Liv vs Charlotte and Rhea vs Bianca would've been better.

Current WWE star wants a dream match against Charlotte Flair

Bianca Belair has accomplished a lot in WWE despite being on the main roster for a relatively short period of time. The EST of WWE recently named Charlotte Flair as her dream WrestleMania opponent.

"Everybody always asks like what’s your dream WrestleMania match? Belair vs Flair I think that's like another main event WrestleMania match. You know Charlotte Flair is one of the first women that I looked up to when I got to NXT. I saw myself in her, Ric Flair’s her father, but a lot of people tend to forget she had zero experience coming as well.” Belair added: “Now I’m here, she’s like the last four horsewomen that I haven’t defeated. She’s the most decorated woman in women’s wrestling. It’s really cool that she’s the last one that I’m chasing. I would love for that to be a WrestleMania match." (From 14:07 to 15:07)

Bianca Belair has main-evented WrestleMania already, doing so at WrestleMania 37 against Sasha Banks. She is the current RAW Women's Champion and her opponent for WrestleMania 39 will be determined at the Elimination Chamber.

