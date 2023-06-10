"TOLD YA SO!!!!!"- Bayley sends out a message to the WWE Universe following recent win on SmackDown

Damage CTRL member Bayley sent out a message to the WWE Universe after getting qualified for the Money in the Bank Ladder match.

On the most recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown, the Role Model faced Michin Mia Yim in a MITB qualifying match. The Damage CTRL member was in charge early on and eventually hit Michin with a Roseplant to pick up the win.

In the same episode, Damage CTRL member IYO SKY faced Shotzi, and eventually qualified for the Money in the Bank Ladder match. SKY won the match after The Role Model interfered and distracted Shotzi, thus allowing IYO to hit her with a moonsault.

Taking to social media, The Role Model uploaded a photo of herself alongside her stablemate as she sent out a message to her fans. She mentioned how confident she was about qualifying for the MITB Ladder match.

"TOLD YA SO!!!!! See you in London, idiots @Iyo_SkyWWE @ImKingKota #DamageCTRL," wrote The Role Model.

Vince Russo criticized the booking of Bayley's stable Damage CTRL

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo criticized the booking of Bayley's stable Damage CTRL in the company.

While speaking in an interview on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo talked about Damage CTRL. He mentioned that the stable doesn't have any life and that their storyline is not reaching out to the fans.

The veteran further added that the wrestling fans didn't have any idea about who IYO SKY and Dakota Kai were when they joined the faction.

"Does Damage CTRL have any life? Bro, I think they're so done with Damage CTRL, and even they have to realize this never worked, this never got over. We pushed it so hard, and let's face it, Chris and you've spoken about this before. Bro, they came out of the gate, Bayley came out of the gate with these two people from NXT, so if you're a casual fan, you don't have a clue who they are," said Russo.

It would be exciting to see what plans WWE has going forward for The Role Model and her faction.

