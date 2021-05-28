Tom Phillips released from WWE - Reports

It's been a crazy week for WWE as it comes to releases within the company - the latest happening earlier today with former WWE RAW commentator Tom Phillips.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Tom Phillips is no longer part of the company and is the latest in a long line of releases from WWE this week.

Many in the WWE Universe assumed that Tom Phillips would return to the WWE RAW booth after Adnan Virk's release, but it was quickly announced he would be replaced by Jimmy Smith, who has previously called events for both UFC and Bellator.

With Tom Phillips no longer waiting in the wings, Jimmy Smith is now flying without a net so to speak, as he will enter the uncharted waters of professional wrestling. His previous work with WWE NXT should benefit him here, but anything can happen with Vince McMahon in your ear.

Tom Phillips has been part of WWE for the last decade and has called countless matches across every show WWE has produced throughout his time with the company. This is something no other commentator currently employed by the company can say.

While the future of Tom Phillips is unclear, he certainly has a backer in the form of Dax Harwood of AEW. Harwood voiced his support for Phillips on Twitter earlier today.

"For my money, @TomHannifan was the best commentator I had the pleasure of working with. He worked so hard w/ us to get our story across. He put the words to our music. Maybe his biggest "downfall" was he enjoyed calling actual professional wrestling... I'm sure I'll see you soon," Harwood tweeted.

